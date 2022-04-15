Yankees Prospect Josh Breaux Feels Changes Paying Off on Both Sides of the Plate

With Josh Breaux’s fourth professional season underway, the Yankees prospect is implementing a few changes behind and at the plate at Double-A Somerset.

The most noticeable? Breaux is the franchise’s latest catcher to adopt a one-knee stance when receiving. He messed around with the set-up in 2019, but he’s committed to it now after the organization recommended the stance.

Breaux, who is 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, believes keeping a knee down makes him more agile when catching.

"I feel more grounded and I don't feel like I have to be jumpy behind the plate,” the 2018 second-round pick said Tuesday. “Because I'm a bigger guy, it is harder for me to get in those really long stances. But now, since I'm centered on the ground, I feel like I can move the ball better and also block from that position a lot easier."

There have been some questions about Breaux’s future behind the plate. Elbow issues limited his catching opportunities in 2018 and 2019, and the pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season. MLB.com, which considers Breaux the 26th-best prospect in New York’s system, offers a defensive scouting report that doesn’t inspire: “He's still raw in terms of receiving and blocking, while his slow transfer and inconsistent accuracy mean that his arm plays down.”

However, Breaux said his new stance has helped every part of his game, and he hasn’t been taking reps at other positions. Somerset manager Dan Fiorito, meanwhile, said that the Patriots’ talented pitchers “love throwing to him. He's a plus receiver."

Offensively, Breaux is more focused on his approach. For one, he wants to make better decisions when he swings after slashing .249/.298/.503 with 23 homers, 63 RBI, 26 walks and 99 strikeouts between High-A and Double-A in 2021.

"Last year, I felt like I was getting myself out sometimes and not being patient enough,” Breaux said. “This year, I really hope to fix that."

Breaux got off to a fast start, tallying two homers and six RBI over his first two games. He had at least one hit in four of his first five games. However, he’s only walked once compared to eight strikeouts, though the entire Patriots offense has a case of the whiffs right now.

"When Josh swings at good pitches, his power is undeniable,” Fiorito said of Somerset’s No. 3 hitter. “For him, it's controlling the zone and he goes up there with a plan and a good approach, and that's only going to get better and better throughout his career."

Another adjustment Breaux has made: he’s trying to “see the ball a little deeper” so that he can go the other way more.

So far, all the alterations seem to be benefiting him. However, he’s not getting too far ahead of himself. When asked about his expectations for the 2022 campaign, Breaux simply said “none.”

“I just want to be here and be a good teammate and help my team win,” he said. “No expectations."

