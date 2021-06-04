Why Pirates' Adam Frazier Is 'Great Fit' For Yankees Trade

There's no question the Yankees need a boost when it comes to production from their left-handed hitters.

Entering play on Friday, New York still has the lowest batting average (.182) and OPS (.573) in baseball from the left side of the plate.

If they do decide to go out and make a trade, adding a left-handed hitter with some defensive versatility, one MLB insider believes Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier would be a "great fit."

Jon Morosi of MLB Network wrote on Friday that Frazier would not only address New York's weaknesses from left-handed hitters, but he'd be a spark at second base as well, a position where the Yankees haven't found consistent production.

With injuries on the infield, manager Aaron Boone has needed to shift second baseman DJ LeMahieu around, splitting his time between starts at first, second and third base. While LeMahieu hasn't looked himself on offense (hitting .255 through 53 games), Rougned Odor has been even worse when playing second base.

The veteran has provided energy and some power, stroking five home runs, but Odor is batting .189 (20-for-106) since coming over from the Rangers in April.

New York's collective OPS at second base this season (.618) is 28th in the league.

Frazier—who can also play the outfield—has been a bright spot for one of the worst teams in baseball. Hitting .333 (72-for-216), Frazier leads the league in hits and doubles (19). In 54 games, Frazier has an OPS of .870 with 30 runs scored, 19 RBI and only 26 strikeouts.

For a club that's struggled mightily with stringing hits together this season, living and dying with the home run ball, Frazier's ability to put the ball in play and get on base would be a resource for Boone and this starting lineup.

It's worth noting that the Yankees and Pirates have already agreed on a deal this year. Pittsburgh sent starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to the Bronx before the season began in a trade for four prospects. It would take another substantial haul to reel in a player like Frazier, but that trade history between these clubs could certainly help get the ball rolling.

So, let's say New York does go on to acquire Frazier. With Luke Voit out for the next few weeks with an oblique injury, the second baseman would fit in his primary position while LeMahieu continues to play over at first base. Voit's already in his second stint on the IL this season—as much as he's been a revelation since being acquired from the Cardinals in 2018, there's no guarantee going forward that he can consistently stay healthy.

Once Voit would be ready to return, then things would get dicey when it comes to playing time. Frazier's ability to play all three outfield positions, however, would provide Boone with more avenues to pencil his name into the lineup consistently.

