MLB Insider Believes Yankees 'Need' to Trade For Luis Castillo

This MLB insider thinks Castillo is the answer, taking New York pitching staff to the next level.
With MLB trade deadline rumors heating up, the chatter has increased regarding the Yankees and this top tier starter being a potential match.

Reds right-hander Luis Castillo is the best starting pitcher available on the market, and certainly won’t come cheap.

Regardless, the Yankees rotation has recently experienced some turbulence, and lost Luis Severino to the IL with a low grade lat strain. That’s why MLB insider Buster Olney believes Castillo should be the big move that they make ahead of the deadline.

“A player who would address some of those cracks, and that would be in the rotation, (the Yankees) need Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds,” Olney told ESPN’s Get Up.

While Castillo would be a major boost to the Yankees’ rotation, thus increasing their World Series odds in 2022, he comes with an extra year of control. Olney believes the extra year of control should increase the Yankees’ desire to land him.

Castillo has been excellent this season, posting a 3.2 bWAR, 2.77 ERA, 1.077 WHIP and 82 strikeouts across 13 starts. He made the All-Star team for the second time in his career this year, and shut down the Yankees right before the break on July 14 across seven innings of one-run ball.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman previously reported that the Reds have asked for one of the Yankees’ top prospect shortstops, Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza. Given the fact that this duo plays the same position, the Yankees could possibly part ways with Peraza in order to get Castillo, who would make a significant impact for the remainder of 2022, as well as next year as well. 

