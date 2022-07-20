How Ex-Yankees From Last Year's Roster Performed in First Half

Last season at the All-Star break, the Yankees were a fourth-place team, hovering around .500 while coping with incessant bouts of inconsistencies.

One year later, New York has the best record in all of baseball, improving in every facet of the game to produce a historic first half.

More than one factor contributed to New York's 64-28 record to start this year's campaign, a record that matches the fifth-best 92-game start in franchise history. Certain players have blossomed into All-Stars, younger assets have stepped up at the big-league level and a revamped coaching staff has helped bring the best out of this well-rounded roster.

But what about the players that donned pinstripes in 2021 that weren't brought back this spring?

Looking back, New York parted ways with a slew of contributors from last year's club either in the offseason or at last summer's deadline. Some were traded, others were cut.

Before the second half begins, let's go around the league and check in on how those players performed with their new teams. If these numbers are any indication, most of these decisions were a form of addition by subtraction for the Yankees, even if it was hard for the organization and fan base to see certain departures take place.

How Former Yankees From Last Year's Roster Performed in First Half of 2022 Season From Gary Sánchez to Luke Voit, here's an update on how last year's Yankees have performed with their new teams in 2022 Gary Sánchez Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Sánchez was the centerpiece in the five-player swap with the Twins that brought shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Yankees. The deal signaled the end of Sánchez's lengthy tenure in the Yankees organization, a journey that featured plenty of highs and lows. With Minnesota, Sánchez is hitting .217/.278/.407 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI, 28 runs scored, 76 strikeouts and 0.8 fWAR in 71 games played. The backstop is hitting the ball harder more often and is one of the best in baseball at finding barrels, looking more like the player that hit 34 homers and made the All-Star Game in 2019. Even with his improvements, and a step forward defensively in his framing metrics, however, you can't compare Sánchez with new Yankees catcher Jose Trevino. The Sánchez trade opened the door for Trevino's arrival, a backstop that's been the best in baseball behind the dish and a revelation offensively as well. Gio Urshela David Richard-USA TODAY Sports The other piece that went from New York to Minneapolis in the Sánchez trade is third baseman Gio Urshela. Just when it looked like the infielder was going to be the starting shortstop for the Yankees, he was packing his bags, heading to Twins camp. Urshela is batting .261/.308/.410 with eight homers, 36 RBI, 33 runs and 0.4 fWAR in 82 games with the Twins this season. The most important stat to pay attention to with Urshela is his defense. With the Yankees, he always passed the eye test, making spectacular plays, but his advanced metrics were not as kind to the infielder. This year, Urshela is even worse. Out of 36 qualified third basemen in the first half, Urshela has the second-lowest Outs Above Average (minus-seven) and has produced zero defensive runs saved. Meanwhile, Donaldson has been sneaky good defensively with the Yankees. He's up to plus-seven OAA (third-best at third base in MLB) with plus-10 DRS. Luke Voit Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports When the Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo, the writing was on the wall for Voit, who struggled to stay on the field in 2021 and couldn't secure playing time when he was healthy. The slugger was eventually dealt to the Padres during spring training. Voit has hit 12 home runs, driving in 40 runs in 72 contests with San Diego, appearing at designated hitter in all but 10 games so far. While Voit is still hitting the ball hard and finding barrels (tied for 19th in MLB with 9.3 barrels per plate appearance), his swing-and-miss numbers are at an all-time high. Voit, like Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, is in the league's 1st percentile in whiff rate (41.2%, a career high). Corey Kluber Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Kluber had his moments with the Yankees last year, and after signing with the Rays, the right-hander is producing similar results. In 18 starts, Kluber has a 3.73 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched. Last year, Kluber had a 3.83 ERA in 16 outings with 82 strikeouts in 80 innings. The big difference is Kluber has avoided the injury bug with Tampa Bay (so far), taking the ball every five days. A right shoulder strain derailed his season in pinstripes a year ago. Now, he's second on the Rays—after All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan—in starts and innings pitched. Jackson Frazier After the Yankees let him go last offseason, Frazier was famously designated for assignment hours before he had a chance to return to Yankee Stadium as a member of the Cubs just a few weeks ago. He ended up sticking around with Chicago, returning to Triple-A Iowa. In 19 games with the Cubs, Frazier was hitting .216/.356/.297. Across 33 games with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, the outfielder is slashing .246/.336/.418. Rougned Odor Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Frazier wasn't the only Yankee to be designated for assignment last year. There's Tyler Wade (who won't get his own section here since he was just traded back to New York) as well as the mound visit king, Rougned Odor. Odor was a spark with the Yankees last year after coming over from the Rangers, fitting into the clubhouse and providing some energy in the dugout. He hit .202/.286/.379 in 102 games with those in pinstripes in 2021. Like Kluber, Odor's production this year is eerily similar to what he posted with the Yankees. In Baltimore, Odor is slashing .202/.263/.393 in 81 games (with 10 homers and 35 RBI). He's been a fun piece of the puzzle for the Orioles as they continue to compete this year, finishing the first half with a .500 record. Andrew Velazquez Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Velazquez was arguably the best feel-good story of the entire 2021 season for the Yankees. A Bronx native making an impact for his favorite team, smacking his first MLB home run at Yankee Stadium. It doesn't get much better than that. New York didn't bring the infielder back, though. He was claimed by the Angels last November and has spent the vast majority of this season with their big-league club. Across a career-high 81 games played, Velazquez is hitting .171/.212/.266. Those are some ugly offensive numbers, and his offensive metrics are an eyesore, but the switch-hitter is best known for his defense. He's produced plus-10 defensive runs saved and plus-six Outs Above Average at shortstop for the Angels, elite defensive production.

Andrew Heaney

Heaney was acquired by the Yankees almost exactly one year ago, leading up to last summer's trade deadline. He had his moments with the Yankees, but the move was largely a mistake—Heaney pitched to the tune of a 7.32 ERA in a dozen appearances with New York.

The left-hander signed with the Dodgers this past offseason, but after starting the season on a high note, he landed on the injured list. Heaney had a spotless ERA through his first two outings with Los Angeles in April before landing on the IL with left shoulder discomfort. He came back in June for one start, but returned to the injured list with inflammation in his shoulder.

We'll see if Heaney can continue to pitch well for the Dodgers when he returns this time around. The southpaw recently started a rehab assignment.

Joely Rodríguez

Rodríguez, part of the Joey Gallo trade with the Rangers last summer, was dealt across town to the Mets this spring in exchange for right-hander Miguel Castro.

The left-hander has posted a 4.67 ERA in 32 games for the Mets this season. Castro, who landed on the injured list for New York just a few days ago, has pitched to a 4.00 ERA in 32 appearances as well.

Luis Cessa

Cessa was always a fan favorite in New York, but the Yankees traded him to the Reds before last summer's deadline, shedding some salary and opening up some roster spots in the process. The right-hander is currently on the injured list and has a 6.68 ERA in Cincinnati over 31 innings.

Left-hander Justin Wilson—who was also part of the Cessa trade with Cincinnati—recently underwent Tommy John surgery after allowing one earned run in five appearances to start the year. Wilson had a brutal tenure with the Yankees before the trade last year, posting a 7.50 ERA in 18 innings.

Darren O'Day

O'Day made only 12 appearances with the Yankees last year before landing on the 60-day injured list with a hamstring strain. He returned to Atlanta this offseason and has pitched 28 times with the Braves, posting a 4.15 ERA in 21.2 innings.

Nick Nelson

Bet you haven't heard this name in a while.

Nick Nelson was sent to the Phillies last November in a four-player trade including catcher Donny Sands. The right-hander has a 4.09 ERA in 24 games (one start) with Philadelphia this year. The expectations were always high for Nelson in New York, but he never managed to produce in limited big-league action (8.79 ERA in 11 games with the Yankees last year).

Mike Ford

Ford has bounced around quite a bit this year, making big-league appearances with the Giants, Mariners and Braves. He's 1-for-8 in five total games between those three ballclubs this year. He's currently playing for Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett.

Hoy Park

Park gets a mention here after one at-bat with the Yankees in 2021, called up after a tremendous campaign in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The infielder was later used in the trade to acquire a right-hander by the name of Clay Holmes from the Pirates, a deal that's worked out quite nicely for the Yankees.

In Pittsburgh, Park has played in 66 MLB games since last year's trade. He's hitting .220 this year over 22 games, spending the majority of this season with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Diego Castillo was also part of the Holmes trade and while he never played for the Yankees, he's made more of an impact with the Pirates. Appearing all over the diamond, Castillo has played in 80 games this year, batting .208 with a .628 OPS.

NOTE: Mike Tauchman is playing in the Korean Baseball Organization this season while Chris Gittens and Brooks Kriske are over in Japan.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.