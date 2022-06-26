Skip to main content

MLB Insider Says Yankees Could Target These 2 Outfielders

Would the addition of Bryan Reynolds or Andrew Benintendi push this team over the hump this summer?

Despite getting no-hit on Saturday by the Houston Astros, all has gone well for the Yankees this season as they hold baseball’s best record at 52-20.

Aaron Judge has played like an MVP candidate, Giancarlo Stanton has thrived between DH and the outfield, and Aaron Hicks is starting to come around. But if the Yankees decide to add a bat ahead of the August 2 trade deadline, it will likely come in the outfield, given the struggles of Joey Gallo.

That’s why MLB insider Jim Bowden sees these two names as great fits for the Yankees as trade targets: Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds and Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi.

Reynolds is coming off an All-Star campaign with the Pirates in 2021, where he slugged 24 home runs, drove in 90 RBI, and posted a .912 OPS. Although he got off to a slow start this season, his bat has been red-hot in June: five homers, 12 RBI, .337/.379/.570 triple slash. Reynolds has three more years of arbitration left and could likely get the rebuilding Pirates a nice return. Reynolds is a switch-hitter, which would be a nice addition to an already scary Yankees lineup.

As for Benintendi, the Yankees are very familiar with him due to his five-year stint with the AL East rival Boston Red Sox. The 27-year-old will be a free agent after the season, which is why the Royals would be wise to deal him later this summer. Benintendi is batting .300 with a .760 OPS, three home runs and 25 RBIs in 2022. He also won a Gold Glove last year.

When looking at the potential cost acquisition for these two outfielders, Benintendi will likely cost much less than Reynolds due to his expiring contract. The Yankees’ offense has already scored the second most runs in the league this year. At this point, they should be targeting a complementary bat, as opposed to a star hitter that will cost top prospects from their system. Benintendi could be that piece, and his left-handed bat will also help bring additional balance to the Yankees’ lineup. 

