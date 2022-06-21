Aaron Hicks Becoming Solid Contributor for Yankees

Hicks has been much better in the month of June after struggling mightily to start the regular season.

It looks like this Yankees outfielder is finally starting to turn things around.

Aaron Hicks has been highly productive at the plate recently. In his last 15 games, Hicks is 14-for-49 and is slashing .286/.386/.408 with eight RBIs. This has seen his batting average increase by .023 points, while raising his on-base percentage to .351.

Overall, Hicks is slashing .321/.410/.434 in the month of June. On Monday night, his ninth-inning triple drove in the go-ahead run, which helped the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 at Tropicana Field.

Hicks has hit an abysmal .133 with runners in scoring position this season, so it’s a promising sign to see him come through in a big spot when his team needed him the most in their latest win.

The Yankees signed Hicks to a seven-year, $70 million extension prior to the 2019 season, but this deal has proven to be a disappointing one ever since. The 32-year-old has dealt with a slew of injuries since signing this deal, mixed with underperformance when he has been healthy.

Hicks is still under control for the next three seasons and is owed a total of $29.5 million guaranteed, meaning his contract is pretty much immovable on the trade market. For that, the Yankees are hoping the veteran outfielder can re-discover himself at the plate, so they can avoid eating a significant chunk of his contract, which could be inevitable down the line.

Following a rough month of May, in which he went 9-for-71 (.127), Hicks has seemingly gotten back on track offensively. Despite losing his spot in centerfield to Aaron Judge, Hicks has posted plus-2 defensive runs saved in left field.

Joey Gallo and Hicks have been highly scrutinized this season due to their disappointing performances in the Yankees outfield. But at least for Hicks, it looks like he is turning things around, and could be a solid contributor moving forward.

