MLB Insider Believes Justin Verlander Will Sign With Yankees

ESPN's Jeff Passan is predicting that the New York Yankees sign former Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander in free agency as early as this week.

One name, who the Yankees have been linked to in the past few weeks is two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander.

And as ESPN Insider Jeff Passan revealed on Jomboy Media's 'Talkin’ Yanks' podcast, Verlander could sign with a team as early as this week. But that’s not all, Passan went as far as to predict that Verlander will end up signing with the Yankees.

Interestingly enough, a source told Inside the Pinstripes on Nov. 9 that the Yankees and Verlander have had discussions. However, a deal was not close as of last week.

Verlander has not pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery during the 2020 COVID-shortened season. Although he is 39-years-old, the righty captured the second Cy Young Award of his career during his last full-campaign in 2019.

Now, with the qualifying offer on the table from the Houston Astros, Verlander is expected to reject this deal with his eyes set on landing a multi-year contract.

If the Yankees do wind up with Verlander, they would have to forfeit their second draft pick since he is tied to the QO.

Verlander held a workout in front of a number of teams last week at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach, Fla. The veteran pitcher was said to have looked “good” and hit 96 mph on the radar gun.

The Yankees had a scout on hand to watch Verlander, and ironically, the owner of the facility is Eric Cressey, who is also the Yankees’ director of player and health performance.

Verlander would be reunited with his former Astros teammate Gerrit Cole if he signs with the Yankees. The expectation is that Verlander would slide in as the No. 2 starter in the rotation behind Cole.

Unlike last year, where the Yankees signed another aging health risk and former Cy Young winner in Corey Kluber, Passan believes Verlander is more of a sure thing based off what scouts saw from him at his showcase.

The Yankees signed Kluber to a one-year, $11 million deal, but he went onto only make 16 starts due to a shoulder issue last season. As for Verlander, he appears to be healthy and should draw a one-to-two year contract worth $20 million AAV.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.