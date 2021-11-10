Source: Yankees Spoke With Free Agent Justin Verlander

The New York Yankees have had discussions with Houston Astros SP Justin Verlander about a contract in free agency, a source confirms to Inside the Pinstripes.

Free agency season is officially upon us and things have started to heat up a bit at the annual General Managers Meetings in Carlsbad, California.

This is the yearly event where front office executives begin speaking with the agents of players on the open market. And now more so than ever, with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1, teams are covering their tracks this week in case the Winter Meetings get cancelled next month due to a work stoppage if a new deal isn’t reached by then.

While it is no secret that the Yankees are looking to spend money to upgrade their roster during the offseason, VP and GM Brian Cashman confirmed on Tuesday night that they will have a bigger budget this winter and they’ve already begun engaging with the representatives of at least two free agent shortstops.

Beyond the shortstop position being an area of need, the Yankees will also be seeking starting pitching help.

That is why they’re showing interest in two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who the team has already had discussions with, a source tells Inside the Pinstripes.

No deal is close or imminent at the moment, however. Verlander still has until November 17 to either accept or reject the Astros’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer.

In the meantime, the 39-year-old can talk to other teams in order to feel out his market in free agency if he rejects the qualifying offer. According to Astros owner Jim Crane, Verlander will be looking for a deal with some length. This could signal that Verlander will reject the QO from Houston.

On Monday, the Yankees were one of several teams who sent scouts to Verlander’s workout at Cressey Sports Performance in Florida.

Verlander was said to have “looked good” and he also hit 96 mph on his fastball, per ESPN. Although he won his second Cy Young Award in 2019, the right-hander has not pitched since July of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

Ironically, the owner of the facility where Verlander’s workout was held is none other than Eric Cressey, who is the Yankees’ director of player and health performance.

Last offseason, Corey Kluber, another former Cy Young Award winner who was out to prove he still had gas left in the tank, held his workout in front of numerous teams at Cressey Sports Performance as well.

The Yankees signed Kluber to a one-year, $11 million deal afterwards. But unfortunately, Kluber went down with a shoulder injury in late-May, which limited him to just 16 starts in the Bronx last season.

Now, the Yankees could potentially roll the dice on an additional starter who is coming back from a major injury. Only this time, Verlander could provide more of an impact given his injury was a ligament tear that was surgically fixed and isn’t chronic like Kluber’s shoulder issues over the past few years.

But Verlander will likely be more costly than Kluber was. Not to mention, the Yankees would have to forfeit a draft pick to sign him.

On the flip side, if Verlander can come back and pitch at a level close to his 2019 form, it would make the risk more than worth it for the Yankees.

Astros GM James Click also said Verlander looked like his old self in his latest workout. And an American League scout told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle that Verlander looks “ready” to pitch next season.

If the Yankees sign Verlander, he would be reunited with his former teammate in ace Gerrit Cole.

This duo served as co-aces in the Astros’ rotation from 2018-19, reaching the 2019 World Series where they fell to the Washington Nationals. Verlander also helped lead the Astros to a World Series championship in 2017 as well.

By adding Verlander, he’d be penciled in as the No. 2 starter behind Cole in the rotation. The Yankees are in need of another impact starting pitcher this winter and taking a chance on Verlander could potentially be the route they ultimately pursue.

