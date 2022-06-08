MLB Insider Predicts Only Three Yankees Will Make 2022 All-Star Game

How many Yankees will earn a trip to the All-Star Game this year?

MINNEAPOLIS — Voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game opened on Wednesday, making this the perfect time to take a look ahead at which Yankees will make an appearance in this year's Midsummer Classic.

Even with historic performances on both sides of the ball for the best team in baseball, former GM and current MLB insider Jim Bowden predicted that only three Yankees will earn a spot on the American League roster.

Here are the three players in pinstripes that Bowden has making the All-Star Game (two of them penciled in as starters), with some of his analysis over at The Athletic:

Aaron Judge

Starter in right field — Judge is the AL MVP as of today. He’s slashed .313/.382/.677 with 21 home runs and 42 RBIs, and played Gold Glove defense.

Nestor Cortes

Starting pitcher — Cortes would be the front-runner for AL Cy Young Award if the season ended today. He’s gone 5-1 with a league-leading 1.50 ERA in 10 starts. He’s struck out 68 and allowed only 38 hits in 60 innings. He’s deceptive, knows how to pitch and keeps hitters off-balance with different arm angles.

Gerrit Cole

Cole is having another impressive season, going 5-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 81 strikeouts (second in AL) in 64 2/3 innings. With Cortes and Cole making the team, Jameson Taillon probably misses out unless there are injuries.

From there, Bowden listed a slew of Yankees in the "just missed" category:

Clay Holmes

Jameson Taillon

Luis Severino

Giancarlo Stanton

Gleyber Torres

Jose Trevino

Anthony Rizzo

Three players making the All-Star Game from one team would be nothing to sneeze at—especially with Cortes getting the nod on the bump—but you have to figure some of those honorable mentions make the cut as well, right?

Holmes hasn't allowed a run in 26 straight innings entering play on Wednesday, posting a 0.34 ERA this season with seven saves. Rizzo has hit 14 home runs, tied for the fifth-most homers in baseball. Before Taillon's outing on Tuesday, the right-hander was among the league's leaders in ERA, pitching like an elite No. 2 starter. Trevino has been the best catcher in the league when it comes to pitch framing, making significant contributions on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Obviously there's still plenty of time for some of those players to make a push and earn some more votes. Also, Bowden's predictions are just one opinion.

If you want to vote for your favorite Yankees—or any of your favorite players, for that matter—click here to head over to MLB.com and vote on this year's ballot for the first time.

