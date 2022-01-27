Skip to main content
Team(s)
New York Yankees

Yankees’ Dillon Lawson: MLB Playing Experience Not a Must for Eric Chávez Replacement

Lawson and the Yankees are still looking for a second assistant hitting coach after Chávez left for the Mets.

Eric Chávez took 17 years of major league playing experience with him when he left the Yankees for the Mets earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean the Bronx Bombers are necessarily looking for a replacement with significant big league service time.

With Dillon Lawson hired to be the Yankees’ lead hitting coach, Chávez was supposed to be one of two assistant hitting coaches alongside Casey Dykes. However, Chávez quickly left the role to become the Mets’ top hitting coach. With Chávez gone, manager Aaron Boone and bullpen coach Mike Harkey are the only members of the Yankees’ new-age staff with considerable MLB playing experience.

Mark Trumbo and Eric Hinkse, who spent 10 and 12 years in the majors, respectively, have been connected to the vacancy Chávez created. However, a lengthy big league playing career isn’t a requirement for New York’s next assistant hitting coach.

“I think that experience is important, but we have that in Boone,” Lawson said Wednesday during a Zoom call. “Boonie’s done it; we have that piece.”

Lawson and Dykes both stopped playing at the collegiate level. Even though Lawson would have led New York’s hitting efforts, Chávez would have given the Yankees a hitting coach with a decorated playing career.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

It’s still possible the Yankees will add a coach with a similar résumé. But such experience is not mandated.

“We’re interviewing candidates who have a wide range of strengths,” Lawson said. “We’re not looking for some sort of cookie cutter fit. It’s literally just finding someone who helps us become the best.”

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Dillon Lawson throws batting practice outside
News

Yankees’ Dillon Lawson: MLB Playing Experience Not a Must for Eric Chávez Replacement

2 minutes ago
Alex Rodriguez with David Ortiz at Field of Dreams game
News

Former Yankees Alex Rodriguez, Mariano Rivera Give Props To David Ortiz on HOF Election

8 hours ago
New York Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson throws batting practice
News

Yankees’ Dillon Lawson Explains His 3-Word Approach to Hitting

19 hours ago
Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez with Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran
News

Which Players Will Be First-Year Eligible For 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

19 hours ago
New York Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson
News

Yankees' Hitting Coach Dillon Lawson Eager to Start Working With 'Outstanding' Roster

Jan 26, 2022
Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez at bat
News

How Did Former Yankees Fare in Hall of Fame Voting?

Jan 26, 2022
Atlanta Braves 1B Freddie Freeman rounds bases on home run
News

MLB Insider Believes Yankees Could Be In On Freddie Freeman After Lockout

Jan 24, 2022
Yankees prospect Anthony Volpe at bat
News

These 3 Yankees Prospects Made Baseball America's New Top 100 List

Jan 20, 2022