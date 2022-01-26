Which Players Will Be First-Year Eligible For 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

From Carlos Beltrán and Francisco Rodríguez to Jacoby Ellsbury and John Lackey, here are 10 players that will be eligible for Hall of Fame votes for the first time in 2023.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens won't be on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2023, but plenty of new faces are eligible to receive votes for the first time.

The results of this year's election were certainly controversial. David Ortiz ended up being the lone player elected on Tuesday night.

Bonds and Clemens, along with Sammy Sosa and Curt Schilling, all failed to reach the 75% threshold necessary to be inducted. Since it was their 10th and final year on the ballot, those all-time greats won't be headed to Cooperstown, unless they're voted in by the Today's Game Era Committee.

While those four players fell short in their final year of eligibility, other household names carry over into next year. Alex Rodriguez, Scott Rolen, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner are among the stars that will be up for induction again next year.

That said, what about the players making their first appearance on the ballot in 2023? Let's run through 10 of the studs that have been out of the league for five years and could earn some votes during the election process next year...

10 First-Year Eligible Players For 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot Carlos Beltrán Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Over 20 seasons, Beltrán racked up a 70.1 WAR, tied for the second-most among all Hall of Fame eligible players in 2023. The nine-time All-Star won three Gold Glove Awards, was Rookie of the Year with the Royals in 1999 and whacked 435 career home runs. Beltrán also won a World Series with the Astros in 2017, a ring that casts a shadow over his decorated career due to his involvement in Houston's sign-stealing scandal. READ: Carlos Beltrán Could Return to Baseball Via Yankees Broadcasts John Lackey Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Lackey won 188 games over his 15-year career, posting a 3.92 ERA across 2,840.1 innings. The three-time World Series champion had his best years in an Angels uniform, pitching to the tune of a 3.81 ERA with 1,201 strikeouts over 234 starts in red and white. Jacoby Ellsbury Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Ellsbury was dominant with the Red Sox early in his career. Finishing second in the race for the 2011 American League Most Valuable Player Award, the outfielder slashed .321/.376/.552 with 32 homers and 105 RBI. He stole 50-plus bases in three seasons with Boston as well. After signing a seven-year, $153 million deal with the Yankees in 2013, his career took a turn. Injuries kept the speedster off the field as he struggled mightily to live up to expectations in pinstripes. Jered Weaver Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Weaver spent 11 of his 12 big-league seasons with the Angels, finishing his career with a 150-93 record and a 3.55 career ERA. The right-hander finished top-five in the AL Cy Young Award race in three consecutive years (from 2010 to 2012), winning 20 games in the final campaign of that stretch. Matt Cain Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports Tim Lincecum didn't receive enough votes this year to stay on the ballot. Now, another Giants right-hander will get a shot. Cain is a three-time All-Star and was a staple in San Francisco's rotation across his 13-year career. The hurler also threw the first perfect game in Giants franchise history on June 13, 2012, part of the best season of his career. Francisco Rodríguez Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports K-Rod recorded 437 saves in his 16-year career, fourth-most in baseball history. Rodríguez, a six-time All-Star, also holds the record for the most saves in a single season (62 saves in 2008 with the Angels). Jayson Werth Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports Werth's career started slow, but he did plenty of damage with the Phillies and Nationals beginning in his age-28 season. The outfielder slugged 229 career home runs, had 1,465 hits and earned MVP votes in four different seasons while winning a World Series in Philadelphia in 2008. R.A. Dickey Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Can you believe it's been 10 years since R.A. Dickey won his NL Cy Young Award with the Mets? The knuckleballer finished his inspiring career with a 4.04 ERA over 2,073.2 innings, starting 29-plus games in each of his final seven seasons. Mike Napoli Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Over 12 big-league seasons, Napoli crushed 267 home runs with eight 20-plus homer campaigns. The slugger won a World Series with Boston in 2013, spending the majority of his career in the AL West (five years with the Angels and four with the Rangers). Jhonny Peralta Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports The hard-hitting shortstop racked up 1,761 hits, 202 home runs and 30.4 WAR over 15 big-league seasons with Cleveland, Detroit and St. Louis. Peralta is also a three-time All-Star.

Each of those 10 players had tremendous careers, but other than Beltrán and Rodríguez, it's tough to envision them earning too many votes. After all, 10 of the 13 first-year eligible players on this year's ballot didn't earn the 5% necessary to stick around on the ballot for an additional cycle.

For more first-year eligible players (in 2023 and beyond), head over to the Hall of Fame's official website by clicking here.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.