Yankees Acquire Reliever Scott Effross From Cubs

NEW YORK — Bullpen help is on the way.

With one day remaining until the trade deadline, the Yankees have made their first move to add reinforcements to their pitching staff.

New York has acquired right-hander Scott Effross from the Cubs, sending pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski back to Chicago in the deal, the team announced. Wesneski was New York's No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Effross, 28, has a 2.66 ERA over 47 games this season, striking out 50 batters in 44 frames. The right-hander—who throws from a sidearm angle—has an effective four-pitch mix, leaning heavily on his slider (a pitch he throws 40% of the time). He balances the horizontal movement of his sweeping slider with a biting sinker and a devastating changeup, keeping hitters off balance while avoiding barrels (3.4% barrel rate, 95th percentile in MLB this season).

Saying goodbye to Wesneski won't be easy. The starter had broken out in New York's farm system over the last two years, knocking on the door of a big-league promotion in Triple-A this season (3.51 ERA over 19 starts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre).

That said, Effross can help the Yankees in their bullpen for much more than just this season. The Indiana product and former 15th-round pick is under team control through the 2027 season.

