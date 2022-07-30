Yankees Trade Rumors: New York Showing Interest in Noah Syndergaard

NEW YORK — Will the Yankees bring Thor back to the Big Apple?

Noah Syndergaard is on the trade block for the Angels ahead of Tuesday's deadline and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York is interested in the right-hander.

"The Yankees are casting a wider net for starters, and no surprise, they are in on Frankie Montas as well," Heyman wrote early Friday morning. "Luis Castillo seems to be their first choice, however. Noah Syndergaard is running third. Scouts think his stuff is 'a little down' from his Mets days."

After Friday's blockbuster between the Reds and Mariners, Castillo is off the table.

Syndergaard began his career with the Mets, spending six seasons near the top of the rotation in Flushing. He signed with Los Angeles this offseason, posting a 3.83 ERA in his first 15 starts with the Angels (64 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched).

Frankly, most of Syndergaard's advanced metrics are subpar. The right-hander has done a solid job of limiting hard contact in 2022, but he's not making hitters swing and miss. He isn't spinning the baseball at a high rate either.

It's also worth noting that Syndergaard had a miserable return to New York City earlier this summer. The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 2.1 innings, still his worst outing of the season to this point. One game shouldn't necessarily deter the Yankees one way or another from making a Syndergaard trade, though.

With the Angels once again falling out of contention, and Syndergaard on an expiring contract, it makes sense for Los Angeles to trade him. This way they can get some value back before he hits free agency.

New York's rotation has been strong all year, but it's been subject to some adversity of late. Luis Severino is working back from his low grade right lat strain—he's set to start a throwing program on Monday—so he's still a few weeks away. Meanwhile, Nestor Cortes has never thrown this many innings before, Jameson Taillon has struggled over the last few months and Jordan Montgomery was roughed up against the Mets this week.

The Yankees are also interested in Pirates lefty José Quintana. Really, any of the starters that could be moved ahead of the deadline should be on this team's radar. They need reinforcements in the bullpen as well.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.