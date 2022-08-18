Skip to main content

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Dodges Injured List, Plays Role Off Bench in Comeback Win

LeMahieu showed he's healthy and ready to be back in the lineup with a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning on Wednesday night.
NEW YORK — For a few days, all signs pointed toward a stint on the inured list for infielder DJ LeMahieu.

The veteran had sat for multiple days in a row, unavailable while recuperating from inflammation in his right big toe.

At a certain point, the Yankees needed to make a decision as LeMahieu was wasting a roster spot while day-to-day on the bench.

Turns out, all the infielder needed was a few days off his feet and some treatment. Now, he's back to contributing in big spots with situational hitting.

Before going through a full pregame workout with his teammates on Wednesday afternoon, LeMahieu revealed in the Yankees clubhouse that he won't be placed on the injured list. He said he would be available off the bench later that evening, expecting to return to the starting lineup (for the first time since Friday night in Boston) on Thursday.

He backed up those works with action a few hours later.

In a huge spot, with the Yankees trying to mount a comeback in the seventh inning, LeMahieu came on as a pinch-hitter and slapped a first-pitch single to the opposite field, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate.

LeMahieu was quickly taken out of the game—Marwin Gonzalez came on to run for him at first base. Later on, New York ended up winning the game in dramatic fashion as Josh Donaldson smacked a walk-off grand slam to right in the 10th.

Getting LeMahieu back has the potential to be a huge boost for New York moving forward. 

Even with a 1-for-18 stretch leading up to when he was shut down with a toe injury over the weekend, LeMahieu is hitting .281/.382/.418 this season with 12 home runs, 71 runs scored and 43 RBI. He's been a reliable contributor out of the leadoff spot, ranked 12th in the American League with 3.6 fWAR this year as well.

LeMahieu assured before Wednesday's game that he's confident he'll be good to go physically for the rest of the season. His manager agreed.

"We've been consulting with a lot of different people, a lot of different experts and doctors," Aaron Boone said. "Feel like that's the best way forward. He's doing a lot better here these last couple of days. I know he's encouraged."

