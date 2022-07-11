Skip to main content

Yankees Rumors: New York Interested in This Gold Glove Outfielder

Taylor is one of the best defensive outfielders that could be moved before the deadline this season, a Gold Glove Award winner with plenty of speed.

Andrew Benintendi isn't the only outfielder on the Kansas City Royals that the Yankees are keeping an eye on leading up to next month's trade deadline.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Michael A. Taylor is also on New York's radar.

Taylor, 31, is in his ninth MLB season, his second with Kansas City after seven years with the Washington Nationals. He's known for his speed and defense, producing a .241/.297/.386 career slash line. 

The former sixth-round pick is having one of his better seasons on offense in 2022. He's hitting .265 entering play on Monday night with a .724 OPS, both the second-best numbers he's posted in a single season during his career. Taylor has added five home runs and 24 RBI across 63 games.

His advanced numbers don't exactly jump off the page, though. Taylor rarely hits the ball hard (his 31.1 HardHit% is in the bottom 10% of Major League Baseball this season) and his expected batting average (xBA) dips down to .231.

Where Taylor truly excels is on the outfield grass (and on the base paths). The former Gold Glove center fielder is one of the fastest players in the game—86th percentile in sprint speed—producing plus-seven defensive runs saved in center field this year. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Taylor has one more year of team control after the 2022 season after signing a two-year, $9 million contract with Kansas City last fall. That extra year would likely raise the asking price before this summer's deadline, granted Taylor isn't as valuable of an asset as Benintendi, a rental who has been spectacular offensively in 2022. 

As Morosi notes, Taylor could help to keep New York's outfielders stay healthy, playing good defense down the stretch and in the playoffs. Especially if the Yankees end up moving on from Joey Gallo and don't acquire any big-name outfielders, a player like Taylor would be a helpful acquisition, much better with the glove than other internal options.

Add Taylor to the list of outfielders New York could pursue via trade in the coming weeks. There's Benintendi, Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds (who landed on the injured list over the weekend), Ian Happ of the Cubs, David Peralta of the Diamondbacks and many more.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Michael A. TaylorNew York YankeesKansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals OF Andrew Benintendi hits double
News

MLB Insider Reveals What Royals Want From Yankees in Andrew Benintendi Trade Talks

By Max Goodman10 hours ago
New York Yankees RP Domingo Germán pitching
News

Yankees' Domingo Germán Feels 'Ready' to Return From Injured List

By Max Goodman13 hours ago
New York Yankees RP Michael King pitching against Toronto Blue Jays
News

All-Star Snubs? Yankees Think They Should Have More Than Six at All-Star Game

By Max Goodman14 hours ago
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino smiles at third base
News

Yankees' Jose Trevino Opens Up About First All-Star Game Selection

By Max Goodman21 hours ago
New York Yankees RP Lucas Luetge pitching at Yankee Stadium
News

Lucas Luetge Continues to Shine, Flying Under Radar as Key Arm in Yankees' Bullpen

By Max GoodmanJul 10, 2022
New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes reacts after giving up a run at Fenway Park
News

Yankees Bullpen Hadn't Faltered Like This All Season Long

By Max GoodmanJul 10, 2022
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone smiles before game
News

Aaron Boone Would Love to See Giancarlo Stanton in 2022 Home Run Derby

By Max GoodmanJul 10, 2022
Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez walks off mound
News

Brian Cashman Explains Why Yankees Signed RP Richard Rodríguez

By Max GoodmanJul 9, 2022