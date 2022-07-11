All-Star Snubs? Yankees Think They Should Have More Than Six at All-Star Game

Yankees manager Aaron Boone singled out reliever Michael King as one of several Yankees that was deserving of a roster spot for the 2022 All-Star Game.

BOSTON — Six Yankees will be headed to the All-Star Game next week, the biggest contingent of All-Stars from a single team this year.

Ask members of the organization, however, and they believe New York should be sending more players to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recalled a moment in the visitor's clubhouse at Fenway Park on Sunday, shortly after he pulled certain players aside, telling them they made the American League roster.

"There's a number of other guys here, including Michael King, that are deserving or certainly worthy of consideration and I know were," Boone said. "Certainly what Michael has been in our bullpen this year has been enormous. I think he deserves it. You never know how this last week will unfold."

King has been magnificent out of the 'pen this year. He's pitched in high-leverage spots while also providing length, routinely shutting opposing lineups down for several innings at a time.

The numbers prove it. Across 29 appearances, King has posted a 2.33 ERA. His 46.1 innings pitched and 62 strikeouts are the most, by far, for any pitcher in New York's talented bullpen this season.

Further, King has a 1.5 fWAR this season. That's tied with his teammate Clay Holmes, who is a first-time All-Star this year, for the highest fWAR among all relievers in the American League.

"I'm really pulling for Mike," starter Gerrit Cole added, speaking to reporters after learning of his fifth All-Star selection. "Really, I mean, I want everybody to be there. But I think [first baseman Anthony] Rizzo was very, very deserving. I think Michael certainly is very much deserving as well. I could go on and go down the lineup, but we'll just leave it at those two specifically."

Rizzo leads all first basemen in the American League with 21 home runs. A case can be made for infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres to a certain extent as well.

As Boone alluded to, there's still a chance New York can add another player or two to the roster in the coming days. With injuries and certain players not participating, a handful of pitchers and position players will secure spots before the end of the first half.

Other than Holmes and Cole, catcher Jose Trevino, starter Nestor Cortes and outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have all been selected to represent the Yankees at the Midsummer Classic this year.

