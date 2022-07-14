Aaron Boone Expects Jonathan Loáisiga to be a ‘Stud’ After Rejoining Yankees

Jonathan Loáisiga returned to the Yankees on Thursday, and expectations are high for the 27-year-old reliever.

The right-hander was activated in a series of moves that also saw Luis Severino (right lat strain) hit the 15-day injured list, Ryan Weber rejoin the big-league bullpen, and JP Sears optioned.

A breakout star in 2021, Loáisiga struggled mightily earlier this season before landing on the I.L. with shoulder inflammation in mid-May. He threw 16.2 innings over 18 games for New York, tallying a 7.02 ERA while battling command issues.

But after two rehab outings in the minors, Aaron Boone believes Loáisiga can return to the form that saw him record a 2.17 ERA last year.

“I think Lo is a stud and that's my expectation of what he's going to be. I think he's going to be a critical part of our bullpen,” the manager said Thursday. “Last year, [he] put together one of the best years of any reliever in the game and that's who we think he is. That's what I'm looking forward to getting back and that's where I think he's at physically, and that's my expectation.”

Loáisiga has not pitched in the majors since May 22. He made one appearance apiece for Single-A Tampa (July 9) and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (July 12), allowing one earned run and three hits over two innings. He struck out three and walked none.

Boone said the Yankees considered one additional rehab outing for Loáisiga but decided against it. As for the pitcher’s role, Boone didn’t specify. The skipper is just focused on getting Loáisiga into games for now.

“He looks great. Really, since he started throwing, it's been good,” Boone said. “His bullpens were good. Feel like his stuff looks really good in the games. He's in a really good place mentally, he's ready to go.

“He feels absolutely ready to roll and [I’m] excited to get him back tonight.”

