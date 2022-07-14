Skip to main content

Aaron Boone Expects Jonathan Loáisiga to be a ‘Stud’ After Rejoining Yankees

Loaisiga struggled earlier this season before landing on the injured list.

Jonathan Loáisiga returned to the Yankees on Thursday, and expectations are high for the 27-year-old reliever.

The right-hander was activated in a series of moves that also saw Luis Severino (right lat strain) hit the 15-day injured list, Ryan Weber rejoin the big-league bullpen, and JP Sears optioned.

A breakout star in 2021, Loáisiga struggled mightily earlier this season before landing on the I.L. with shoulder inflammation in mid-May. He threw 16.2 innings over 18 games for New York, tallying a 7.02 ERA while battling command issues.

But after two rehab outings in the minors, Aaron Boone believes Loáisiga can return to the form that saw him record a 2.17 ERA last year.

“I think Lo is a stud and that's my expectation of what he's going to be. I think he's going to be a critical part of our bullpen,” the manager said Thursday. “Last year, [he] put together one of the best years of any reliever in the game and that's who we think he is. That's what I'm looking forward to getting back and that's where I think he's at physically, and that's my expectation.”

Loáisiga has not pitched in the majors since May 22. He made one appearance apiece for Single-A Tampa (July 9) and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (July 12), allowing one earned run and three hits over two innings. He struck out three and walked none.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Boone said the Yankees considered one additional rehab outing for Loáisiga but decided against it. As for the pitcher’s role, Boone didn’t specify. The skipper is just focused on getting Loáisiga into games for now.

“He looks great. Really, since he started throwing, it's been good,” Boone said. “His bullpens were good. Feel like his stuff looks really good in the games. He's in a really good place mentally, he's ready to go.

“He feels absolutely ready to roll and [I’m] excited to get him back tonight.”

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jonathan LoaisigaNew York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds SP Luis Castillo pitching
News

Aaron Boone Praises Luis Castillo as Trade Deadline Rumors Swirl

By Max Goodman4 hours ago
Los Angeles Angels Tyler Wade makes catch in outfield
News

Yankees Bring Back Tyler Wade in Trade With Angels

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
New York Yankees OF Aaron Hicks reacts to scoring against Boston Red Sox
News

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Provides Update on Shin Injury

By Max Goodman9 hours ago
New York Yankees SP Luis Severino walks off field after injury
News

Luis Severino Details Shoulder Injury; How Concerned Should Yankees Be?

By Max Goodman11 hours ago
New York Yankees SP Luis Severino mound visit with Aaron Boone
News

Yankees' Luis Severino Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury

By Max Goodman21 hours ago
Kansas City Royals OF Andrew Benintendi high fives in dugout
News

Yankees Trade Target Is Unvaccinated; Should New York Look Elsewhere Before Deadline?

By Max Goodman23 hours ago
New York Yankees 1B Greg Bird at spring training
News

Yankees, Greg Bird Part Ways Again

By Gary PhillipsJul 13, 2022
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo rounds bases
News

Which Teams Could Trade For Joey Gallo?

By Max GoodmanJul 13, 2022