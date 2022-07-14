Yankees' Aaron Hicks Provides Update on Shin Injury

NEW YORK — After fouling a pitch off the inside of his right shin during Tuesday night's game against the Reds, Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks instantly feared the worst.



"I was just hoping it wasn't broken, or that there wasn't some kind of fracture or something," Hicks said at his locker on Wednesday afternoon. "I've been hit in the leg a lot and normally I like to tough it out and get through the game and kind of deal with it, but I think this was the first time I ever hit my leg and couldn't continue. That's how I figured something was going on."

Hicks eventually limped off the field, exiting the game with a little help from a member of New York's training staff.

The outfielder had an X-ray and CT scan done on his leg. Everything coming back negative.

"I'm feeling better today," Hicks said. "I had trouble walking yesterday but today it's a little bit better. I got more flexion in my ankle, I'm able to actually move it up and down."

Leading up to the painful foul ball, Hicks had turned his season around. The 32-year-old was hitting .279/.390/.500 with five home runs and 19 RBI in his previous 35 games, dating back to June 1.

Hicks might've avoided a serious injury, but he still called this setback "frustrating" with those recent numbers in mind.

"I'm starting to get the results that I want, more power, more extra base hits," he said. "To just stop, it sucks. I felt good at the plate and an injury like this stops you from doing what you love."

The plan is for Hicks to continue getting treatment, gaining mobility over the next few days. Hicks said he's doing everything he can to play on Thursday in the series finale against Cincinnati. New York's weekend series against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium feels like more of a reasonable timetable.

"We'll see how today goes and see what kind of improvements he's able to make from today and then tomorrow," Boone said before the Yankees' extra-innings victory on Wednesday.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.