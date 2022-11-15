Skip to main content

Mets Claim Stephen Ridings Off Waivers From Yankees

Ridings was a fan favorite during a brief tenure with the Yankees in 2021, but never pitched in pinstripes again, sidelined due to injuries.
Yankees reliever Stephen Ridings, who missed all of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury, was claimed by the Mets off waivers on Tuesday. 

Ridings, 27, flashed potential and a fiery fastball during his first cup of coffee with the big-league club, posting a 1.80 ERA over five outings in August of 2021. He struck out seven of the 20 batters he faced in that stretch, blowing hitters away with his triple-digit heater. 

After those five outings, Ridings returned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, ending the season on the injured list. He never pitched in pinstripes again. 

Attending his first big-league spring training, Ridings was shut down, placed on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome. The right-hander told Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes in March that he slipped a disk while lifting during the lockout, shoulder complications that kept him from competing for a roster spot at camp. Pitching coach Matt Blake later told NJ Advance Media that Ridings nearly needed thoracic outlet surgery. Blake went on to characterize Ridings' injury woes as a "host of shoulder stuff" in another conversation with Inside The Pinstripes in August. 

Ridings started throwing late in the season this summer, twirling two innings on a rehab assignment in September. As much as Ridings was making progress, the 6-foot-8 hurler eventually ran out of time. 

"Super thankful for my, albeit short, time with the Yankees and the fans. On to new opportunities," Ridings wrote in a post to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The move for the Yankees opens a spot on their 40-man roster. Subtracting Ridings, New York currently has 36 players on their 40-man. Earlier this offseason, 11 different Yankees—including Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo—entered free agency.

Meanwhile, the Mets are getting a reliever with a big arm and plenty of upside. Injuries might've contributed to the Yankees letting Ridings go. Maybe they didn't think he would be able to bounce back from a lost season or they didn't view him as a reliever capable of making an impact in New York's bullpen going forward. 

Either way, this decision allows New York to open a roster spot and protect an additional prospect that's eligible for the Rule 5 draft. The deadline to keep those prospects out of the Rule 5 draft pool is Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

