MLB Insider: Astros Targeting Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency

Yankees fans were already bracing for the possibility of Anthony Rizzo departing in free agency this offseason.

Now, they'll need to grapple with the image of Rizzo suiting up in an Astros uniform.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros have identified Rizzo as their No. 1 free-agent target at first base.

Houston's first baseman Yuli Gurriel is also entering free agency this offseason. Rosenthal reports that the Astros are considering Rizzo, Gurriel and José Abreu at the position. Rizzo would give them a rare opportunity to improve their own roster while weakening that of the Yankees, the club they recently swept in the American League Championship Series, ending New York's season for the fourth time since 2015.

Rizzo, who tied his career-high with 32 home runs this season, exercised his opt out this month, entering the open market this winter. He was due to make $16 million in 2023, the second year of his two-year, $32 million deal with New York.

The Yankees presented Rizzo, and right fielder Aaron Judge, with a qualifying offer last week. If Rizzo accepts, then he would make $19.65 million next season, a one-year deal that resets his trip to free agency until next winter.

That's risky for a player like Rizzo, who had a resurgent campaign this past season but showed that his age is catching up to him, missing spurts of time with a balky back. This might be the 33-year-old's best shot to find some security, signing a longer-term contract while making a raise in the process.

The alternative, as Rosenthal notes, is for Rizzo to take the qualifying offer, spend another season benefiting from the short porch in the Bronx, then re-enter the open market next year. Players can only receive the qualifying offer one time, so he'll immediately enter free agency next year, barring any sort of extension along the way.

He has until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to either accept or reject the qualifying offer.

Rizzo's preference remains up in the air, but it's clear that the Yankees want the left-handed slugger back next year. Manager Aaron Boone explained earlier this offseason that Rizzo has been everything the Yankees hoped for when they acquired him at the trade deadline last year, "amazing" as a leader in the clubhouse and player between the lines. General manager Brian Cashman has said publicly that he wants to retain Rizzo this offseason as well.

