Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason.

New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency.

They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam Ottavino to a two-year contract on the open market.

Now, the Mets are eyeing another recent member of the Yankees bullpen, a left-hander that has close ties to manager Buck Showalter.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are among the teams that have shown interest in reliever Zack Britton.

Britton, 35, wrapped up his fifth season with the Yankees in 2022, making his return from Tommy John surgery in September. He pitched in only three games before he returned to the 60-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. All told, Britton has only pitched 38 innings (45 games) since the beginning of the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, making him a bit of a risky addition.

That said, Britton can take a club's bullpen to the next level if he's able to stay healthy and recapture his old form. This lefty is only a few years removed from being a reliable and dominant asset in New York's 'pen. Travel further into the past and Britton was once a top-tier closer, producing an all-time great season with the Orioles in 2016, finishing fourth in the AL Cy Young Award race with a 0.54 ERA and 47 saves.

Showalter was Britton's manager in Baltimore. Heyman noted that new Mets bullpen coach Dom Chiti has a close relationship with Britton as well.

