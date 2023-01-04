Rafael Ortega Gives Yankees Another Low-Risk Option in Left

Ortega recently signed a minor league contract with New York. He enjoyed some success with the Cubs over the last two seasons.

With left field their biggest remaining question mark and surefire options currently limited, the Yankees have signed a handful of outfielders to minor league deals recently.

That group includes former Rangers top prospect Willie Calhoun, ex-Cub Michael Hermosillo, and Billy McKinney, who’s played for New York before. And then there’s Rafael Ortega, who signed with the Yankees on Dec. 24, per his MLB.com page.

Like Hermosillo, Ortega spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Chicago after several years as a fringe big leaguer. He enjoyed some success with the Cubs, hitting .291/.360/.463 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI in 2021 and added a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven longballs and 35 RBI last season.

Ortega, 31, totaled 221 games and 701 plate appearance during his Windy City tenure. He also swiped 24 bases.

A native of Venezuela, Ortega has also played with the Rockies, Angels, Marlins and Braves over parts of six MLB seasons dating back to 2012. He was non-tendered by the Cubs earlier this offseason.

While Ortega has never hit for much power, he does swing from the left side, which is never a bad thing at Yankee Stadium. With speed and the ability to play all three outfield positions, he’s, at worst, not a bad depth guy for the Yankees to stash in the minors or on their bench.

But Ortega and the rest of the Yankees’ MiLB signings shouldn’t stop the team from pursuing a significant upgrade in left field if they can find one. Pirates star Bryan Reynolds matches that description, but prying him away from Pittsburgh could be costly.

If the Yankees fail to land a definitive starter in left, Ortega and the rest of the minor league pickups will presumably face an uphill competition against roster incumbents like Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks and Estevan Florial.

