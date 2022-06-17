Yankees' Pitching Staff Steps Up to Secure Sweep Against Rays

Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Weber, Ron Marinaccio and Michael King combined to throw nine innings of one-run ball after Luis Severino was scratched before the game.

NEW YORK — Adversity popped up in the Yankees' starting rotation for the first time this season on Thursday, sending Luis Severino to the COVID-19 injured list before his scheduled start against the Rays.

That didn't stop New York's pitching staff from silencing the Rays, securing the series sweep and their seventh win in a row.

Beginning with Clarke Schmidt, who started in place of Severino, four arms in pinstripes combined to throw nine innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits while striking out nine batters.

Right-handers Michael King and Ron Marinaccio were just about perfect over the final 2.2 frames while Ryan Weber—called up before first pitch to replace Severino on the active roster—provided the most length, lasting 3.2 in the middle innings.

That magnificent performance from New York's foursome of righties kept the Yankees in the game, setting the table for Anthony Rizzo's walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

The plan was for Schmidt to throw 40-to-50 pitches, making it through Tampa Bay's order one time. The right-hander, making his first start of the season, went three innings with five punch outs, throwing exactly 50 pitches.

That's when Weber came in, filling up the strike zone to pitch 3.2 frames.

"I mean, I couldn't have drawn it up better," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the win. "[For Schmidt] to give us 11 batters at the start there, no runs, was huge. I thought he just pitched with a ton of confidence, he was on the attack right out of the gate, which was really good. Then Weber coming in and navigating the way he did. We could have been really up against it. Not only today but potentially then leaking into tomorrow. Those efforts are enormous."

Weber gave up a solo home run to catcher Francisco Mejía in the fifth, but finished with just two hits allowed over his 11 outs on the mound. The 31-year-old journeyman received a standing ovation as he was taken out of the game, a special moment for someone that's been pitching down in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre all season long.

"Weber coming up, coming in and throwing [3.2 innings]. You just don't account for that," Rizzo said, speaking about his club's chemistry in the clubhouse. "It's going to take all 26 guys, it's going to take probably 40-plus guys on the roster throughout the year and that's our job, the guys who are here all the time when guys do come in, to make them feel comfortable as fast and quick as possible."



From there, Marinaccio continued his recent stretch of dominance. With 1.1 spotless innings on Thursday, the reliever has now thrown 8.2 scoreless frames since he was recalled from Triple-A on May 21. Before that, Marinaccio had an 11.25 ERA across his first four MLB appearances in April.

After a clean top of the ninth from King, Rizzo whacked his game-winning shot into the Yankees' bullpen with one out in the bottom of the ninth. It was his 16th home run of the season, his fifth career walk-off home run.

Thursday's win for New York is their 14th victory in their last 15 games. They're now 31 games over .500 and on a remarkable pace to win 121 games this season.

