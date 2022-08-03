Skip to main content

Yankees' New Relievers Look 'Sharp' in Scoreless Debuts

Scott Effross and Lou Trivino combined to throw 1.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday night, getting the job done in high-leverage spots.

NEW YORK — Scott Effross and Lou Trivino didn't have to wait too long to make their debuts in a Yankees uniform after being acquired by New York before this week's trade deadline.

Both relievers were acquired by the Yankees on Monday. Both right-handers pitched in pinstripes for the first time on Tuesday, their first game on the active roster.

Effross, acquired from the Cubs, replaced left-hander Lucas Luetge in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, recording two outs while allowing a base hit.

The sidearm reliever threw just 11 pitches, nearly giving up a home run to Jesse Winker—the first batter he faced—on a two-strike slider. Matt Carpenter was able to haul in the deep fly ball at the warning track in front of the short porch in right.

Two innings later, Trivino made his first appearance in front of fans in the Bronx, retiring the two hitters he faced (finishing off an inning after right-hander Albert Abreu gave up a run).

Trivino, who was acquired in the Frankie Montas trade with Oakland, was on the mound for just eight pitches, firing in six strikes. Eugenio Suarez couldn't check his swing on a 1-2 sinker in on his hands to end the inning, Trivino's his first strikeout with the Yankees. 

After the game, an 8-6 loss for New York, manager Aaron Boone said that both relievers did a great job, showing right away that they can pitch in high-leverage spots, as expected. 

"Was hoping to get them in some softer landing situations," Boone said. "Effross coming in in a big spot there, to get out of that inning. He's able to do it and then felt Lou came in and was real efficient, getting a weak grounder with Winker and then the punch out. So he looked real sharp. It was good to get those guys in and get their seasons with us started."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

