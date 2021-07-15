Aaron Judge Among Yankees Players in COVID-19 Protocols

NEW YORK — Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is among three players in COVID-19 protocols as New York's outbreak continues to grow.

Judge—along with catcher Kyle Higashioka and infielder Gio Urshela—are the three players with pending cases that general manager Brian Cashman referenced earlier on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Those three could join pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta as players who have tested positive within the Yankees organization. As a result, Thursday night's series-opener between New York and the visiting Boston Red Sox was postponed.

ESPN's Marly Rivera first reported that one of the Yankees' three All-Stars had tested positive for COVID-19. That pool includes Judge along with closer Aroldis Chapman and ace Gerrit Cole.

Both Cole and Chapman were spotted on the field at Yankee Stadium during Thursday's pregame warmups prior to the game's cancellation. Judge was not.

While Loaisiga, Cortes and Peralta are all vaccinated and have breakthrough cases, per Cashman, the general manager revealed that not all players awaiting results of pending tests are vaccinated. At the time of Cashman's address with the media, the GM had left the three additional players anonymous, but revealed they are in quarantine.

New York went through an outbreak with breakthrough cases back in May when eight individuals tested positive despite receiving their vaccinations. Originally that number was nine, but manager Aaron Boone revealed Thursday that shortstop Gleyber Torres actually had a false positive.

Cashman, Boone and the Yankees have repeatedly endorsed the vaccine as a means to stay safe during the pandemic. They've also recognized, however, that it's still very much a possibility for someone to test positive despite being vaccinated, as the organization experienced firsthand a few months ago.

If Judge ends up testing positive, this could become far more than just an issue in the Yankees' clubhouse. Judge mingled with players, coaches, fans and more in Denver this week during this year's All-Star festivities. He also played in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, not wearing a mask.

In a season that's featured inconsistencies across the Yankees' roster, Judge has been one of New York's lone consistent contributors. The slugger is hitting .282 (88-for-312) while leading the team in home runs (21), runs scored (51), RBI (47) and walks (46).

