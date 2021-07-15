Sports Illustrated home
Yankees Finally Call Up Outfielder Trey Amburgey

NEW YORK — With the second half of the regular season set to begin on Thursday night, the Yankees are making a move to provide their roster with a spark. 

New York is calling up outfielder Trey Amburgey to the big-league roster, the team announced Thursday afternoon. Eli Fishman was first to report the promotion. 

The transaction corresponds to the news that two pitchers—Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta—are being placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the COVID IL last week and has yet to be activated. 

Left-hander Zack Britton was also reinstated off the 10-day injured list on Thursday. 

Amburgey has been making the case for a call to the Bronx all season long. The outfielder is hitting .312 (44-for-141) with 35 RBI, 25 runs scored, 15 doubles, seven home runs and a .960 OPS over 38 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 26-year-old has been a familiar face at spring training these last four years, appearing in 10-plus Grapefruit League games with other big leaguers. Like his RailRiders teammate Chris Gittens—who made the jump from Triple-A to the show earlier this season—Amburgey is set to make his major league debut. 

For a long time, it seemed like the Yankees may never call up Amburgey. He's been swinging a hot bat all year, consistently producing and proving he's earned a shot at the next level, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone has found different ways to disperse playing time in the outfield. 

Recently, New York traded for Tim Locastro, a speedy veteran to fill in and give the team some energy off the bench. With both Clint Frazier and Miguel Andújar on the injured list—and starting center fielder Aaron Hicks out for the year after season-ending wrist surgery—the need for bodies to contribute in the outfield continues to grow. 

Amburgey's first days with the Yankees come at an important time as well. New York's season hangs in the balance as the club looks to crawl back in the standings, sitting eight games back in the American League East entering play on Thursday. 

With eight games against the division-leading Red Sox in the first 11 days after the All-Star break, the outfielder will have a tremendous opportunity to prove his worth and contribute for his team when they need it most. 

