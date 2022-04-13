Skip to main content

Aaron Judge Receives Free Agency Advice From Former Yankees Star

Robinson Canó and Max Scherzer both gave some advice to Aaron Judge as he navigates his current contract situation.

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge is rolling the dice in 2022.

Judge turned down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offer prior to Opening Day. Instead, the three-time All-Star is betting on himself this season in a contract year.

Nine years ago, former Yankee Robinson Canó was in a similar position. In the spring of 2013, Cano rejected an extension offer from the Yankees, opting to test free agency after the season.

As a result, Canó cashed in by signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Seattle Mariners in free agency. The Yankees’ final-and-best offer to retain Cano was seven-years, $175 million.

Having been in Judge’s shoes in the past, Canó had some advice to offer the Yankees’ slugger, who has emerged as the face of the Bronx Bombers since breaking out in 2017.

“This is the only chance he has to get his max,” Canó told The Athletic. “He has been great for the city. He deserves to get what he wants … At the end of the day, all these years, he’s given a discount to the team. He wants to stay there. He just has to focus and play and hopefully have a great season this year.”

Yankees' Aaron Judge: 'I Don't Mind Going to Free Agency'

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Judge is about to hit free agency before his age-31 season, which was the same for Canó, who was still able to get the contract he wanted.

Future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer is an additional example of a player, who bet on himself when he was around the same age as Judge and Canó. Scherzer turned down a six-year, $144 million extension with the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2014 season.

As a result, the righty posted an 18-5 record and 3.15 ERA in his contract year, which helped him earn a seven-year, $210 million deal in free agency with the Washington Nationals after the season.

“To be able to actually have an earning power in free agency is very rare,” Scherzer told The Athletic. “When you have the chance to have the hammer and go use it, you want to go use it. It’s tough to give that away.

Judge finished fourth in the American League MVP race in 2021 after slashing .287/.373/.544 with a .916 OPS, 39 home runs and 98 RBIs for the Yankees in 148 games. However, he has dealt with injury issues in the past, having only appeared in more than 115 games in two out of four full seasons since 2017. Judge also missed 32 games in the Covid-shortened 60-game campaign in 2020 as well. 

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeRobinson CanoNew York Yankees

Streetbird at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees Reveal 2022 Yankee Stadium Dining Menu

By Max Goodman4 hours ago
New York Yankees OF Joey Gallo hits fly ball to right field
News

Yankees' Joey Gallo Feels Good at Plate After Productive Offseason

By Max GoodmanApr 12, 2022
Toronto Blue Jays CF George Springer hits home run against New York Yankees
News

Yankees Manage Four Hits in Shutout Loss to Blue Jays

By Max GoodmanApr 11, 2022
Minnesota Twins SS Carlos Correa, Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman
News

Cashman: Yankees Never Made Official Offers to Correa, Freeman

By Gary PhillipsApr 11, 2022
Yankees OF Joey Gallo high fives in dugout
News

Aaron Boone: Joey Gallo Off to 'Good Start' This Season

By Max GoodmanApr 11, 2022
Yankees SP Jordan Montgomery walks off mound
News

Yankees' Jordan Montgomery Delivers 'Gutsy' Performance After Injury Scare

By Max GoodmanApr 11, 2022
Yankees Giancarlo Stanton hits home run against Boston Red Sox
News

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Makes History With Home Run Barrage Against Red Sox

By Max GoodmanApr 10, 2022
Yankees RP Ron Marinaccio makes MLB debut
News

Yankees' Ron Marinaccio Works Out of Jam in MLB Debut

By Max GoodmanApr 9, 2022