Yankees Reveal 2022 Yankee Stadium Dining Menu

The Yankees believe their menu for patrons at Yankee Stadium provides some of the most unique options throughout Major League Baseball.

Heading to the Bronx for a ballgame, but you want more than a hot dog or peanuts?

Have no fear.

The Yankees recently unveiled a variety of new dining options available to all guests at Yankee Stadium, food that you can try at the ballpark all throughout the 2022 season.

From familiar names like Benihana and Jersey Mike's to New York traditions like Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson and The Halal Guys, Yankee Stadium has a broad array of options for whatever you're craving.

Here are a few of the items you can order at Yankee Stadium this season. All photos and information regarding menu items are courtesy of the New York Yankees.

Yankees and Legends Hospitality Reveal Highlights of 2022 Yankee Stadium Dining Menu Check out some of the best options for food at Yankee Stadium this year. STREETBIRD (Section 112) – NEW STAND New York Yankees Streetbird debuted in James Beard Award-winning Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s adopted hometown of Harlem, infusing old- school, hip-hop swagger and style into a fried chicken joint with his riffs on comfort food classics. The Hot Bird Sandwich: Boneless thigh, spicy chica shake, slaw, and house made pickles

Boneless thigh, spicy chica shake, slaw, and house made pickles Big Fly Chicken and Waffle: Hot honey, cornbread waffle and house made pickles

Hot honey, cornbread waffle and house made pickles M’s Crispy Chicken Fingers: Choice of spicy chica, bbq sauce, hot honey

Choice of spicy chica, bbq sauce, hot honey Sides: OG Fries; SB Sweet Potato Fries; Aunt Mabel’s Cornbread THE HALAL GUYS (portable carts at the Great Hall and Section 321) – NEW CARTS New York Yankees The Halal Guys have cooked up authentic beef, chicken and falafel on the streets of Manhattan since 1990. After being ingrained in New York City culture, fans at Yankee Stadium can now enjoy all of the following with the Halal Guys’ famous white sauce and hot sauce. Beef Gyro Platter: Served with beef gyro, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and pita bread

Served with beef gyro, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and pita bread Chicken Platter: Served with chicken, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and pita bread

Served with chicken, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and pita bread Combo Platter: Served with chicken, beef gyro, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and pita bread

Served with chicken, beef gyro, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and pita bread Beef Gyro Sandwich: Warm pita bread filled with beef gyro, lettuce, and tomatoes

Warm pita bread filled with beef gyro, lettuce, and tomatoes Chicken Sandwich: Warm pita bread filled with chicken, lettuce and tomatoes

Warm pita bread filled with chicken, lettuce and tomatoes Combo Sandwich: Warm pita bread filled with chicken, beef gyro, lettuce and tomatoes CITY WINERY (Section 105) – NEW MENU OPTIONS New York Yankees GOAT Burger: Toasted brioche bun, Steakhouse Elite Burger, Drunken Goat Cheese, balsamic fig spread and arugula

Toasted brioche bun, Steakhouse Elite Burger, Drunken Goat Cheese, balsamic fig spread and arugula Rotisserie Chicken: Lemon herb marinated, house-made pesto and choice of Melissa’s slow roasted rosemary garlic Dutch yellow potatoes or French fries KING’S HAWAIIAN (Section 115) – NEW MENU OPTIONS New York Yankees Sweet & Smokey Chicken Sandwich: King’s Hawaiian burger bun, crispy chicken breast, mango yuzu glaze, Gochujang mayo, pickled cukes

King’s Hawaiian burger bun, crispy chicken breast, mango yuzu glaze, Gochujang mayo, pickled cukes Kanak Attack Burger: King’s Hawaiian burger bun, Steakhouse Elite burger, grilled Spam, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime crema

King’s Hawaiian burger bun, Steakhouse Elite burger, grilled Spam, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime crema Korean Bulgogi Slider (available for a limited time): Toasted King’s Hawaiian slider bun, Bulgogi beef, kimchi, Gochujang mayo BOBBY’S BURGERS (Section 132): New York Yankees Bobby’s Burgers is the ultimate burger experience co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay. The American burger concept combines Flay’s passion for grilling and traveling, bringing to life a menu that captures an array of bold flavors. Each menu item and ingredient has been handcrafted by Flay, creating a dining by Bobby Flay experience for all. The Yankee Stadium menu features four signature burgers, made from certified angus beef, along with a veggie burger option. Crunchburger®: American cheese, a thin layer of potato chips and Bobby’s Sauce

American cheese, a thin layer of potato chips and Bobby’s Sauce Bacon Crunchburger®: Bacon, American cheese, a thin layer of potato chips and Bobby’s Sauce

Bacon, American cheese, a thin layer of potato chips and Bobby’s Sauce Palace Classic Burger: American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Bobby’s Sauce

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Bobby’s Sauce Nacho Burger: Queso, tomato salsa and pickled jalapeños

Queso, tomato salsa and pickled jalapeños Bobby’s Veggie Burger: American cheese, BBQ mushrooms, chickpeas and quinoa Bobby’s Burgers tasty sides and spoon-bending shakes round out the menu and include: French fries served with Bobby’s Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries served with honey mustard horseradish sauce

served with honey mustard horseradish sauce Spoon-bending Milkshakes: Vanilla and dark chocolate SUMO DOG (Bleachers Section 201): New York Yankees Following the success of his widely renowned pop-up, chef/founder Jeffrey Lunak, formerly of "Iron Chef" Masaharu Morimoto's team, opened his first brick and mortar Sumo Dog location in the heart of LA's historic Koreatown in 2017. With Lunak's seasoned culinary pedigree and strategic growth experience, Sumo Dog aims to redefine the American classic hot dog, using Asian-inspired flavors & ingredients to create unique and colorful combinations. Sumo Dog: Wasabi relish, pickled peppers, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi furikake, minced onion, kizami nori

Wasabi relish, pickled peppers, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi furikake, minced onion, kizami nori Chili & Cheese: Beef chili, togarashi cheese sauce, mayo, wasabi furikake, crispy onion, scallions

Beef chili, togarashi cheese sauce, mayo, wasabi furikake, crispy onion, scallions The Godzilla: Beef chili, togarashi cheese sauce, wasabi relish, pickled peppers, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi furikake, minced onion, jalapeño, kizami nori

Beef chili, togarashi cheese sauce, wasabi relish, pickled peppers, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi furikake, minced onion, jalapeño, kizami nori Tater Tots: Plain or spicy mayo and wasabi furikake

Plain or spicy mayo and wasabi furikake Sumo Tots: Beef chili, togarashi cheese sauce, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, wasabi furikake, pickled peppers, jalapeño pepper, kizami nori

Hungry for more? Here's the rest of the menu

BENIHANA (Section 127) – NEW MENU OPTIONS

Spicy Tuna Sushi Burrito: Tuna, krab mix, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, chopped jalapenos and cilantro; topped with chili mayo and rolled into a burrito with soy paper; served with a side of chili mayo

Tuna, krab mix, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, chopped jalapenos and cilantro; topped with chili mayo and rolled into a burrito with soy paper; served with a side of chili mayo Spicy Salmon Sushi Burrito: Tuna, krab mix, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, chopped jalapenos and cilantro; topped with chili mayo and rolled into a burrito with soy paper; served with a side of chili mayo

TOYOTA TERRACE & YES NETWORK TERRACE – NEW MENU OPTIONS

Chopped Cheese: Toasted kaiser roll, shredded iceberg, slice tomato, pink sauce, Steakhouse Elite burger patty, American cheese

Toasted kaiser roll, shredded iceberg, slice tomato, pink sauce, Steakhouse Elite burger patty, American cheese Bronx Street Corn (Melissa’s Produce): Corn on the cob, cilantro lime crema, cotija, taki crumbles

YANKEE STADIUM GRAND SLAM SHAKES served in a souvenir cup (Sections 112, 125 and 324 Shake Stands) – NEW MENU OPTIONS

Bronx Bomber: Vanilla or chocolate milkshake, caramel drizzle, Baby Ruth fun size, peanut butter cup, Cracker Jack, Yankee sprinkles

Vanilla or chocolate milkshake, caramel drizzle, Baby Ruth fun size, peanut butter cup, Cracker Jack, Yankee sprinkles La Dulce Vida: Vanilla or chocolate milkshake, dulce de leche, tres leches cupcake, churro, Yankee sprinkles

Vanilla or chocolate milkshake, dulce de leche, tres leches cupcake, churro, Yankee sprinkles Little Italy: Vanilla or chocolate milkshake, chocolate drizzle, mini cannoli, Yankee sprinkles

Sunny Skies: Vanilla or chocolate milkshake, strawberry/raspberry drizzle, rainbow layer cake, funfetti crumbs

Vanilla or chocolate milkshake, chocolate drizzle, mini cannoli, Yankee sprinkles Vanilla or chocolate milkshake, strawberry/raspberry drizzle, rainbow layer cake, funfetti crumbs Blue, White & Gold Milkshake (by Marcus Samuelsson): Vanilla ice cream, fresh blueberries, cheesecake chunks, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream and gold glitter

LOBEL’S (Section 134):

Lobel's Meatloaf Burger: Toasted brioche bun, house-made meatloaf burger, crispy fried onions, meatloaf sauce

Toasted brioche bun, house-made meatloaf burger, crispy fried onions, meatloaf sauce Lobel's Steak Topped Fries: French fries, shaved strip loin, Lobel's queso sauce, chopped scallions

OATLY SOFT SERVE (Sections 110, 205, 224, 318, 305, Bleachers): Dairy free soft serve

Oatly Dairy Free Soft Serve: Vanilla or chocolate

MIGHTY QUINN’S (Section 132):

Mighty Quinn's BBQ will feature fan-favorite items from their New York City-based restaurants. Their menu features only naturally raised, slow-smoked meats to give guests an authentic BBQ experience.

Brisket Sandwich: Smoked for 20 hours and seasoned with a salt-and-pepper based rub

Smoked for 20 hours and seasoned with a salt-and-pepper based rub Burnt Ends Sandwich: The caramelized ends of the brisket simmered in our house-made BBQ sauce

The caramelized ends of the brisket simmered in our house-made BBQ sauce Chicken Wings: Slow-smoked, fryer-finished, tossed in a chili-lime sauce, toasted sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro

Slow-smoked, fryer-finished, tossed in a chili-lime sauce, toasted sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro Crispy BBQ Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken, cole slaw, pickled cucumbers, MQ’s BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Fried chicken, cole slaw, pickled cucumbers, MQ’s BBQ sauce, brioche bun Pulled Pork Sandwich: Slow-smoked, house-made pork rub, slaw and Fresno chili, brioche bun

WINGS OF NEW YORK (Section 107):

Featuring wings, chicken & waffles and more. Choice of boneless or traditional wings.

Waffle & Tenders: Belgian style waffle topped with crispy chicken tenders, served with butter & real maple syrup

Belgian style waffle topped with crispy chicken tenders, served with butter & real maple syrup Waffle & Wings: Belgian style waffle topped with crispy chicken wings, served with butter & real maple syrup

JERSEY MIKE’S (Sections 107, 223 and 314):

Grilled fresh every time, Jersey Mike’s authentic cheese steaks are hearty and tender. Always a crowd favorite.

#17 Jersey Mike’s Famous Philly: This Philly is the real deal, grilled fresh to order with premium steak, peppers, onions and melted white American cheese

This Philly is the real deal, grilled fresh to order with premium steak, peppers, onions and melted white American cheese #16 Chicken Philly Cheese Steak: Philly's sister sub, the Chicken Philly is grilled fresh to order with tender chicken, peppers, onions and melted white American cheese

For more information, head over to yankees.com

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.