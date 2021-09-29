September 29, 2021
Judge, Stanton Stay Scorching Hot, Homering in Big Win Over Jays

New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both homered against the Toronto Blue Jays, powering the Yankees to their seventh win in a row
Author:

The Yankees' bash brothers have been unstoppable down the stretch. Tuesday night in Toronto was no exception. 

Both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered at the Rogers Centre, driving in a total of five runs as New York cruised to their seventh win in a row, defeating the Blue Jays 7-2.

Judge got the scoring started early for New York, swatting his 37th homer of the year in the third inning off left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu. He later gave the Yankees a lead in the fifth with a go-ahead sacrifice fly, also to the opposite field.

It was only a matter of time until Stanton joined in on the fun. 

The designated hitter clobbered a three-run home run in the seventh off righty Trevor Richards, taking a pitch just inches off the ground and turning it into a 421-foot no-doubter. 

Stanton has now homered in each of the last four games, staying hot after his historic performance over the weekend at Fenway Park. He's hitting .529 (9-for-17) with 13 RBI in that span. 

Shortstop Gio Urshela added another long ball for good measure in the ninth.

As much as New York poured it on offensively, the win did come with some concerning news. Starter Jameson Taillon left the game in the third inning after reaggravating the right ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for the last three weeks. 

READ: Jameson Taillon Abruptly Exits Game in Return From Injured List

After the right-hander's departure, five different relievers combined to record the final 20 outs out of New York's bullpen. Michael King led the way with 2.2 frames, replacing Taillon in the third. Clay Holmes, Chad Green, Luis Severino and Wandy Peralta finished it out without allowing any runs. 

With the win in Toronto, and a Red Sox loss in Baltimore, New York jumped two games in front of Boston in the American League Wild Card race. Five games remain in the regular season and the Bronx Bombers are getting closer to hosting a one-game playoff back home at Yankee Stadium. 

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

