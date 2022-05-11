Yankees' Aaron Judge Crushes First Career Walk-Off Home Run to Beat Blue Jays

Judge is the first player in baseball to hit 10 home runs this season.

No big-league ballpark would've been able to hold this one.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge decimated a walk-off, three-run home run off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night, giving New York a 6-5 victory at Yankee Stadium.

The 450-foot moonshot—the first walk-off home run of Judge's career—soared into the second deck, leaving his bat at 112.5 mph.

Judge stepped up to the plate after back-to-back walks from catcher Jose Trevino and DJ LeMahieu with one out in the frame. Down two runs, Judge battled, fouling off three pitches.

Romano is tied for the league-lead in saves this season (with 12) and has been one of the most dominant closers in baseball, winning the American League Reliever of the Month Award in April. When the right-hander hung a slider on the sixth pitch of the at-bat and Judge made contact, walking out of the batter's box as he admired his work, everybody in the Bronx knew the ballgame was over.

New York's slugger now leads Major League Baseball with 10 home runs this season. He's hitting .290/.356/.982 over 27 games so far in 2022 with 22 RBI and 21 runs scored.

The win for the Yankees raises their record to 21-8. As of Tuesday evening, New York has more wins than any other team in the American League.

