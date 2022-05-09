Yankees' Domingo Germán Takes Step Closer to Return From Shoulder Injury

Germán was placed on the 60-day injured list during spring training.

While the Yankees don't currently need reinforcements in their starting rotation, an injured starting pitcher is inching closer to a clean bill of health.

Right-hander Domingo Germán, who was placed on the 60-day injured list in March with right shoulder impingement syndrome, has been throwing all of his pitches in bullpen sessions recently, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Monday.

According to Boone, Germán is almost ready to face live hitters.

"Everything is going well [and] according to plan," Boone told reporters before the finale of a three-game set against the Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Germán's campaign was cut short last fall due to a similar injury. After posting a 4.58 ERA over 22 appearances in 2021, the right-hander landed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation on August 1.

The right-hander was activated again by the Yankees in September, but only pitched one more time before the end of the regular season.

As much as it helps to have depth, Germán doesn't have a spot in New York's starting staff, even if he's healthy. The Yankees have received consistent (and dominant) production from all five of their starters through the first month of the season.

In fact, entering play on Monday, Yankees starters have a 2.79 ERA this season, the lowest in the American League and third-best ERA in the Majors. That's part of the reason why Michael King has stayed in the bullpen and younger arms like Clarke Schmidt have been relegated to Triple-A.

Germán, 29, is under contract with the Yankees through the 2024 season. He's making $1.7 million this year.

