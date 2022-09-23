Aaron Judge Just Misses Historic Homer in Unforgettable Moment

NEW YORK — You couldn't have written a better script.

Aaron Judge stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth on Thursday at Yankee Stadium with a chance to hit his 61st home run of the season and give his team a walk-off win over the rival Red Sox.

Roger Maris’ record-setting 61st home run in 1961 also came in the Bronx against Boston. A walk-off blast for Judge to tie Maris against that same team 61 years later would’ve truly been a case of fantasy coming to reality.

As Judge connected on a 2-2 four-seam fastball from right-hander Matt Barnes, a crowd of 43,123 fans erupted. Those at home jumped out of their chairs as FOX's television camera panned up, making it seem like the fly ball off Judge's bat was headed to the moon.

That’s when Kike Hernández settled under it with his back practically against the wall in center field, casually hauling it in.

All of that for an "F8" in your scorebook.

The Yankees still ended up winning on Thursday night. Josh Donaldson snuck a walk-off single through the left side in the 10th inning. With the victory, the Yankees clinched a postseason spot for the sixth straight season.

It's Judge's 404-foot flyout that fans will remember, though.

Each night during this homestand, with Judge knocking on the door of history, the crowd at Yankee Stadium has been locked in with every single at-bat. As Judge is introduced, the crowd rises to its feet in one fluid motion with a deafening roar. When he digs in and the pitcher begins his windup, fans hush across the ballpark, creating an eerie silence as each pitch is thrown.

If Judge sees a ball, or gets walked, fans boo lustily. If Judge swings and misses or fouls it back, an audible ohhh echoes across the stadium.

That fly ball in the ninth on Thursday was different. There was a collective gasp as Judge made contact, sending a 113-mph missile into the Bronx night. It was a this is happening type of moment, a reaction packaged with chills, no matter what team you root for.

Then came the groans and the disbelief.

"Thought it would have been pretty showy to drop it off at Monument Park out there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game, admitting he was rooting for the baseball to carry just a little bit more and over the center-field wall as well. "Probably just under it. [113 mph], though. Cool night, felt like fall. That might've had a little factor in there, but he put together a really good at-bat."

The atmosphere for each of Judge's plate appearances has resonated with those in the dugout as well. Starter Jameson Taillon explained that players watching the game from within the Yankees' clubhouse will rush to the dugout to make sure they don't miss a single pitch with Judge at the plate. Donaldson added that everyone in the building is rightfully looking for something big to happen, creating such a unique environment.

"Packed house at Yankee Stadium and literally you could hear a pin drop," he said. "It's kind of spooky, really. A lot of guys were talking about it in the dugout like 'man, can't believe how quiet this place is.'"

Judge said he knew off the bat that he just missed it, trotting out of the batter's box hoping a gust of wind or a light push from the baseball gods sent it over the wall.

On Wednesday, the slugger had explained that he's so locked in when he's hitting that he's not aware of the atmosphere created by anxious fans looking on, holding their breath. If that's the case, then Judge is the only individual that went home on Thursday night not thinking about the goosebumps that tumbled across their body in the seconds between Judge barreling the baseball and Hernández making the catch.

"It's kind of awe-inspiring, gets your attention," Boone said. "That many people that rise to their feet in anticipation every time he comes to the plate. That's something neat to be a part of."

With Judge still sitting on 60 home runs entering play on Friday night, the second contest of this four-game set with Boston, more of those unforgettable moments are on the way. Eventually, he'll actually hit 61. Then, 62.

Imagine what the atmosphere will be when those fly balls leave the yard.

