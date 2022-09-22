Zack Britton Returns to Yankees as Wandy Peralta Hits IL

Zack Britton always hoped to rejoin the Yankees before the end of this season. On Thursday, that goal became a reality.

New York will activate the left-handed reliever before starting a series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Britton has not pitched in a major league game since Aug. 19 of last year, as he underwent Tommy John surgery on Sept. 9, 2021.

While getting Britton back is a plus, New York had to put fellow southpaw Wandy Peralta on the injured list with a back/side injury.

The 34-year-old Britton returns to the Yankees following a rehab assignment that began nearly a month ago. Pitching for Single-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Britton made eight appearances while totaling 6.2 innings. He recorded a 1.35 ERA during his rehab, an encouraging sign for the Yankees.

New York’s bullpen has more than a few question marks following a year of inconsistency and injuries, and Britton could offer a stabilizing presence over the final few weeks of the season if he can return to form. A two-time All-Star and former loser, he registered a 1.84 ERA from 2014-2020.

However, Britton is coming off a major layoff, and the impending free agent has thrown just 37.1 innings since the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Britton tallied a 5.89 ERA over 18.1 innings last year while also dealing with a bone chip in his elbow prior to Tommy John surgery.

Peralta, meanwhile, has quietly enjoyed a stellar second season in pinstripes. He is second among Yankees relievers in appearances (56) and innings (56.1), and he owns a 2.72 ERA. He’s also added four saves to his stat line.

Prior to announcing the Britton and Peralta moves, the Yankees also added Scott Effross back to their pen. Greg Weissert was demoted in a corresponding move on Wednesday night.

