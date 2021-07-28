Yankees' Aaron Judge Scratched One Game After Return From COVID-19 Injured List

ST. PETERSBURG — Less than an hour before first pitch at Tropicana Field, Aaron Judge was scratched from the Yankees' starting lineup.

Judge was a no-show during New York's pregame workouts and did not participate in batting practice with his teammates.

On Tuesday, the slugger returned from a lengthy stay on the COVID-19 injured list, testing positive for the virus before missing nine games after the All-Star break. Since rejoining the team, Judge has yet to speak publicly about his bout with COVID and his recovery.

It's unclear at the moment why Judge was taken out of the starting lineup. At this time of the year, with the Trade Deadline looming later in the week, any sort of irregularity results in even more questions.

That said, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the lineup change had nothing to do with a trade.

New York has already been active with the Trade Deadline approaching, making two trades in the last few days. The Yankees shipped relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds late Tuesday night after acquiring right-hander Clay Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in the week.

Judge went 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup during Tuesday night's victory over the Rays. He was plunked in his final at-bat—a 79.5-mph slider from Rays right-hander Louis Head—but he stayed in the game.

The 29-year-old got off to a strong start this year before landing on the COVID IL. Entering play on Wednesday, Judge has posted a slash line of .282/.375/.522 (89-for-316) with 21 home runs, 51 runs, 47 RBI and an .897 OPS in 85 games.

With all the discourse about the outfielder's durability on the diamond, Judge has stayed healthy through the first half of the season, avoiding any regular stints on the injured list.

Again, it's unclear as of now what the cause of Wednesday's scratch is and if it will keep Judge out for more than just one day.

