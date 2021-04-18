Yankees' Bats Squander Gerrit Cole's Historic Start, Drop Fifth Straight

After allowing a one-out single in the seventh inning of a tied game on Sunday, Gerrit Cole motioned toward the Yankees dugout.

It was a subtle move, sticking his palm behind his back, as if to say to manager Aaron Boone, stay where you are, I'm not coming out of this game just yet.

Three pitches later, Cole surrendered a go-ahead double off the bat of Rays designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Chad Green was immediately summoned from New York's bullpen and while the right-hander stomped out Tampa Bay's rally, the damage had already been done. Nine outs later, the Yankees dropped their fifth straight game, losing 3-2.

The end result certainly wasn't what Cole wanted—the Yankees' eighth loss in their last 10 games—but the right-hander was impressive in his fourth start of the season. Cole allowed just two earned runs, striking out 10 and giving up only five hits.

With his 10 strikeouts, Cole pushed his total on the season to 39, setting a new franchise record for the most punch outs by any Yankees pitcher through their first four starts of a season.

On offense, New York managed just three hits on Sunday afternoon. A solo home run from Giancarlo Stanton and RBI single from DJ LeMahieu kept them in striking distance, but the bats were silent when it mattered most, going hitless in the final four frames.

In their three-game sweep at the hands of the Rays, New York had just 11 base hits as their season-long offensive woes continue.

The Yankees have an off day on Monday before hosting a two-game set against the Atlanta Braves. Then, New York hits the road for four games in Cleveland and another four in Baltimore.

