Yankees' Gary Sánchez Leaves Game After Taking Foul Tip Off Right Hand

Through the first two-plus weeks of the regular season, Gary Sánchez has been one of the Yankees' most reliable contributors at the plate.

After taking a foul tip off his right hand in the fourth inning on Saturday, leaving the game with a contusion on his right index and middle fingers, New York's backstop is listed as day-to-day.

Rays right fielder Randy Arozarena got a piece of a 1-1 changeup from left-hander Jordan Montgomery, sending a foul ball down to Sánchez's lap. The backstop was resting his right hand below the belt, taking the foul tip squarely off his hand.

Visibly in pain, crouching on the dirt, Sánchez was visited by manager Aaron Boone and a trainer. After several minutes, the catcher was cleared to stay in the game, but he didn't continue to play for long.

After flying out to center field to lead off the next inning, backup catcher Kyle Higashioka came in replacing Sánchez as a defensive substitution.

An X-ray on Sánchez's hand came back negative, but there's a good chance the catcher will need to recuperate for a few days. Higashioka is the only other catcher available on New York's 40-man roster, so a corresponding move would be necessary if Sánchez is going to miss some time.

That said, with Gerrit Cole pitching on Sunday, and an off day following on Monday, Sánchez likely wouldn't have been behind the plate until Tuesday night regardless. Perhaps he'll be ready to go by then.

Robinson Chirinos is still working back from a fractured wrist, so veteran Rob Brantly—who showed some power during spring training—could be the next in line for playing time if necessary.

Entering play on Saturday, in 11 games, Sánchez is hitting .243/.349/.432 with two home runs, five runs and four RBI. Coming off a disappointing campaign in 2020, the backstop has shown improvements on both sides of the ball early on. Sure, those aren't earth-shattering numbers, but they're better than most position players on this team to start the year considering how much this order has struggled over the last several games.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.