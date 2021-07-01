Report: Yankees Acquire Outfielder Tim Locastro From Diamondbacks

Following a horrific loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday evening, after two rain delays the New York Yankees made a move to upgrade their outfield depth on Thursday.

According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the Yankees have acquired Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro in exchange for Double-A pitcher Keegan Curtis.

Locastro can play center field (64 career games out there) and is known for his speed and defensive abilities. However, he was slashing .178/.271/.220 with just three extra-base hits in 118 at-bats this season.

The 28-year-old has spent five seasons in the big-leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. For his career, he holds a slash line of .234/.339/.324 with four home runs, 29 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

While the addition of Locastro isn’t the big splash transaction that the struggling Yankees could use right now, he brings versatility and athleticism off the bench, which the roster currently lacks.

The hope is that Thursday's trade is only just the beginning. If the fourth-place Yankees want to improve and make the postseason this year, Brian Cashman and the front office must ante up by going out and bringing in some significant upgrades to the lineup and potentially, the pitching staff, as well.

The depth move of Locastro is a start, but there is certainly a lot more work to be done, before we reach the trade deadline at the end of the month.

