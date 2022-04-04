Yankees Acquire RHP David McKay From Rays

The Yankees added an arm on Monday, acquiring RHP David McKay from the Rays for cash considerations.

The move was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler, who added that McKay will go on New York’s 40-man roster. Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin, McKay had an assignment clause in his contract, which meant the Rays had to add him to their 40-man roster or let him go to the Yankees since they were going to add him to theirs.

McKay signed with the Rays in February on a minor league deal. The 27-year-old doesn’t have too much big league experience. He owns a 6.08 ERA over 26 relief outings for the Mariners and Tigers. He last pitched in the majors with Detroit in 2020; he totaled a third of a frame while allowing two runs. McKay did not pitch in 2021 after undergoing hip surgery last April.

McKay has shown knockout stuff despite some inflated numbers. While his ERA and 15.3% walk rate are troubling, he has struck out 28.8 percent of the big league batters he’s faced. McKay also owns a 36.5% strikeout rate at Triple-A.

McKay still has a minor league option, which means the Yankees are also adding some roster flexibility to their bullpen depth. The acquisition follows New York’s decision to ship Albert Abreu to Texas in the Jose Trevino trade. Abreu was out of options.

McKay’s arrival also comes after Aaron Boone said the Yankees were leaning toward carrying 16 pitchers to start the season. That Opening Day group may not include McKay, but there’s a strong chance he will take a major league mound while rosters are expanded in April.

