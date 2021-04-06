Report: New York Yankees Acquire Rougned Odor From Texas Rangers

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire second baseman Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Odor was designated for assignment by Texas on April 1 after failing to make the Rangers Opening Day roster.

New York is sending two prospects back to the Rangers in the deal, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The left-handed hitter spent the first seven years of his big-league career with Texas, hitting .237/.289/.439 over 858 career games with 146 home runs.

According to Passan, Texas will absorb close to all of the $27 million owed to Odor. The second baseman is due $12 million this year and another $12 million next year with a $13 million club option in 2023.

Odor, 27, hasn't been the same hitter over the last few years, but similar to non-roster invitee Derek Dietrich, his left-handed swing would certainly play at Yankee Stadium if he happened to make the big-league club.

The same can be said about veteran Jay Bruce. After an injury to starting first baseman Luke Voit, and a strong spring, Bruce is now playing everyday in pinstripes to start the season.

In his best year, back in 2016, Odor posted a .271 batting average over 150 games (164-for-605) while crushing 33 homers and driving in 88 runs. He's hit 30-plus home runs in three MLB seasons, averaging 28 homers in every 162 games. Last year, over 38 games, Odor had 10 homers, but hit .167/.209/.413.

New York has been bolstering an already-deep roster all spring long. On Monday, the Yankees signed left-hander Mike Montgomery to a minor-league deal. Several veterans are already working at New York's alternate site, biding their time before their number is called in the Bronx.

After DJ LeMahieu, New York's starting second baseman, the Yankees' 40-man roster already includes utility man Tyler Wade and versatile infielder Thairo Estrada.

