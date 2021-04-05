Yankees Sign Veteran Mike Montgomery to Minor-League Deal

The New York Yankees have signed free-agent left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery to a minor-league deal, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

The 31-year-old had a solid spring training with the New York Mets, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out seven batters, allowing four hits and issuing one walk.

The Mets stretched out the versatile Montgomery so he would be able to pitch in multiple roles. However, he was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. As a result, the Mets granted him his release, allowing the left-hander to seek other opportunities ahead of the regular season.

Montgomery endured success as a reliever and spot starter for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs from 2015-2018. He recorded the Mariners’ first complete game shutout in franchise history in ’15 before being traded to the Cubs the following year and playing a pivotal role in their run to the World Series.

Montgomery was an unsung hero for Chicago in the 2016 postseason, tossing 14.1 innings while posting a 3.14 ERA. He also earned his first career save in Game 7 of the World Series, helping the Cubs clinch their first title in 108 years.

After being traded back to the Kansas City Royals, Montgomery struggled over the last two seasons. In 2019, he had a 5.67 ERA in 27 innings and then made only three appearances the following year. He was outrighted from the roster in late-October, declining a Triple-A assignment, making him a free-agent.

Now, after a strong spring with the Mets, Montgomery has a chance to make the most out of his new opportunity with the Yankees. New York's bullpen has suffered the losses of left-handers Zack Britton and Justin Wilson, who are on the comeback trail from their respective injuries. Lucas Luetge and closer Aroldis Chapman are the only left-handers on New York's active roster.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.