MLB Insider: Yankees Among 7 Teams in Trade Talks For Juan Soto

The trade deadline is almost here and Juan Soto trade rumors are swirling.

We already had an idea of which teams might be interested in a Soto trade before next month's deadline. Now, a list of teams engaging in preliminary trade talks with Washington has emerged.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, seven different clubs have reached out to the Nationals about their superstar outfielder, beginning negotiations.

Here's Nightengale's tweet, from Thursday afternoon:

Some usual suspects are in there, like the Yankees and Dodgers, but clubs like Seattle and San Diego could swoop in, unloading their farm systems to take advantage of an opportunity to acquire a generational player.

Remember, the Nationals don't have to trade Soto. He's under contract until after the 2024 season. They can wait and see if they get the right package back from another club, holding onto the 23-year-old if not.

After Soto recently declined a $440 million deal from Washington, however, the Nationals are in a position where they should move the outfielder while his value is at its peak. They can secure a haul of prospects back from any of those seven clubs, and other teams will surely show interest as well.

For what it's worth, Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed that Washington is expected to require a combination of the following in any sort of Soto trade:

A team's top four prospects

Young Major Leaguers

Willingness to take on Patrick Corbin's contract

