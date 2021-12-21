Yankees Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Yankees officially unveiled their 2022 coaching staff under Aaron Boone on Tuesday.

It was announced that Carlos Mendoza will return as bench coach, Matt Blake will return as pitching coach, Mike Harkey will return as bullpen coach and Tanner Swanson is back for another year as New York's quality control and catching coach. Dillon Lawson will be the team’s hitting coach, while Casey Dykes and former Yankee Eric Chavez will serve as assistant hitting coaches. Desi Druschel will be the assistant pitching coach, while ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas will be the third base and outfield coach. Travis Chapman will handle first base and infield instruction.

This will be Mendoza’s fifth season on New York’s staff and third as bench coach. It will be his 14th overall with the franchise. Blake, meanwhile, is back for a third season as pitching coach. Swanson is also entering his third season in pinstripes. The coming season will be Harkey’s 13th as New York’s bullpen coach.

Lawson, 36, spent the past three years as the organization’s minor league hitting coordinator. Lawson also has experience coaching in Houston’s system and at the collegiate level. He replaces Marcus Thames.

Chavez, 44, was a Gold Glove third baseman for the Athletics in the early- and mid-2000s before spending two seasons with New York toward the end of his career. He most recently worked as a special assistant to the general manager with the Angels and was a special assignment scout with the Yankees before that.

The 31-year-old Dykes was Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s hitting coach in 2021. He was supposed to be New York’s Single-A hitting coach in 2020 before the minor league season was cancelled.

Rojas comes to the Yankees from Queens after spending two seasons as the Mets’ manager. The 40-year-old spent the last 16 years in Flushing, filling a variety of roles. Rojas is the son of Felipe Alou and brother of Moises Alou. Rojas and Felipe were the sixth father-son duo to both serve as big league skippers.

Boone and his father, Bob, are also on that list.

Druschel, 46, spent the last three seasons as the Yankees’ manager of pitch development. He previously spent five years at the University of Iowa.

The 43-year-old Chapman will enter his 10th season in the Yankees’ organization. He most recently worked as New York’s minor league infield coordinator. He was a coach at the team’s Alternate Site in 2020.

