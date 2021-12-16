Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Yankees Sign Ender Inciarte to Minor League Contract

    Inciarte spent the last six years with the Braves, winning three Gold Glove Awards.
    The Yankees have signed former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor league contract, according to New York's transactions page on MLB.com.

    Inciarte is a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, a defense-first outfielder with some speed. The 31-year-old played in just 52 games with Atlanta last season before he was designated for assignment and released in July.

    Acquired initially by the Braves in the Shelby Miller and Dansby Swanson trade in 2015—after beginning his career with the Diamondbacks—Inciarte posted a .275/.335/.382 across 607 games (six seasons) in Atlanta. 

    Back in 2017, Inciarte made the All-Star Game as part of a career year. He hit .304 (201-for-718) over 158 games, posting a .759 OPS with 11 home runs, 57 RBI and 22 stolen bases. 

    Inciarte hasn't produced those numbers recently, though. Over the last two years, including the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, Inciarte has just 39 hits in 195 at-bats. His bWAR has been below zero in both those seasons (-0.6 in 2020 and -0.1 in 2021).

    Nonetheless, Inciarte could certainly earn a spot on New York's big-league roster if he can produce this spring and make a solid first impression. With his skills defensively, his left-handed bat and his speed, there's a place for him on the Yankees' bench, filling the void after the departure of Tyler Wade earlier this winter. He's not the same player as Wade, but can fill in defensively at all three positions in the outfield and come off the bench to run the bases as well. 

    If the Yankees end up choosing not to bring back Brett Gardner in free agency, there's another reason to give a player like Inciarte a shot. That is, unless New York makes a trade or signing to add a more talented outfielder once MLB's lockout comes to a close (or if they elect to promote prospects like Estevan Florial, for instance, over a new face like Inciarte).

    As of now, Aaron Hicks is projected to start in center field for New York, a veteran that's looking to bounce back from yet another injury-plagued season. 

    READ: Yankees' Aaron Hicks Finishes Strong in Winter Ball After Slow Start

    In addition to Inciarte, the Yankees also inked minor league deals with shortstop Wilkerman Garcia, right-hander Vinny Nittoli and center fielder Blake Perkins. Earlier this winter, New York signed veteran infielder José Peraza to a minor league contract.

    Yankees Sign Ender Inciarte to Minor League Contract

