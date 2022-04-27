Anthony Rizzo's First Career Three-Homer Game Gives Him MLB Lead in Home Runs

Rizzo whacked three home runs on Tuesday night, leading the Yankees to a 12-8 victory over Baltimore.

Anthony Rizzo and the short porch at Yankee Stadium are getting along just fine.

The Yankees first baseman produced the first three home run game of his career on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, sneaking all three blasts just over the wall in right.

With three more home runs, Rizzo now has eight on the season, standing alone atop the league's leaderboard. No other player in baseball has hit more than six long balls as of Tuesday night.

All three of Rizzo's blasts barely snuck over the wall in right field.

After grounding out in the first inning—the only time he was retired in Tuesday's 12-8 win over Baltimore—Rizzo snuck a 346-foot solo shot just beyond the outstretched glove of Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander.

Two frames later, the first baseman cranked his longest homer of the night, though it was far from prodigious. Also off Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles, the two-run blast flew 378 feet.

Then, in the eighth, Rizzo truly worked his short-porch magic.

Sending a towering fly ball down the right field line, a ball that looked like it was destined to go foul, Rizzo's third homer of the game bounced right off the top of the fence, sending Yankees fans in attendance into a frenzy.

The final homer of the night for Rizzo landed just 327 feet from home plate with an expected batting average of .010. His three homers averaged just 350 feet.

After his career night in the Bronx, Rizzo is now hitting .283 (17-for-60) with eight home runs, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 1.144 OPS.

