Yankees Recall Miguel Andújar From Triple-A

Andújar has been called up to fill in for Aaron Hicks, who was placed on the paternity list.

NEW YORK — The Yankees have recalled Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Andújar will replace Aaron Hicks on New York's active roster as the outfielder heads to the paternity list.

This will be Andújar's first opportunity with the big-league club in 2022, a chance he earned with a tremendous start to the season in Triple-A.

Over 13 games with the RailRiders, Andújar was hitting .347/.396/.551 with eight runs scored, six RBI, three home runs and 10 strikeouts.

Andújar made a lasting first impression during his rookie season back in 2018—finishing second in the race for the American League Rookie of the Year Award—but he's struggled to secure playing time ever since. From 2019 to 2021, Andújar has battled injuries and played in just 78 games with the Yankees, hitting .228 (60-for-263) in that span.

Called up on Tuesday, Andújar will join outfielder Tim Locastro, catcher Jose Trevino and utility man Marwin Gonzalez on the bench.

With Hicks absent going forward, manager Aaron Boone could use Aaron Judge in center field, opening right field for Giancarlo Stanton. That would allow Josh Donaldson to start as the designated hitter and give Gleyber Torres a chance to get into the starting lineup (with DJ LeMahieu sliding over to third base).

Boone has used that alignment early on this season, shifting Hicks over to left field on days where Joey Gallo is on the bench. Same applies for days where Hicks has been off.

Andújar began his career as a third baseman, but has been working hard these last few years on his defensive versatility. He's capable of filling in as a first baseman and left fielder. In fact, Andújar made more appearances in left so far this season in Triple-A (45 innings) than any other position.

