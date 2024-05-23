New York Yankees Are A Top Landing Spot For Elite Reliever
The New York Yankees have been one of baseball's best teams, but still have some room to improve their roster.
New York has just two left-handed relievers and could bring in some more help into the bullpen for the playoff push.
As the Colorado Rockies blow their roster up, one of the most sought after names at the MLB trade deadline will be reliever Jalen Beeks.
Beeks is in the middle of a career-best season and has taken just one blown save since April. Any team with a need in the bullpen will likely be interested.
The southpaw is currently sporting a 2.11 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He doesn’t overpower batters with a very powerful fastball, but gets results and doesn’t get hit hard. Opponents have an xBA of just .206 against him, which is one of the best marks in the league.
He’s relying more on his fastball than usual this season and finding some good value with it. It’s an average 94.8 MPH and doesn’t move a ton, but his unique throwing motion acts as a disruptor.
Last year was a down-year for him, but he has been mostly consistent outside of that since finding his footing in the majors.
The 30-year-old could act as a nice rental option for the rest of the season. He could strike a good balance between being a reliable option but also not breaking the bank. Some expected interest from around the league could drive the price up a bit, but he’s still just a rental option.
The Yankees won't need him to be a closer, Clay Holmes has been elite this season outside of his first loss of the season a few days ago. If his season falls apart like last year, it won't kill their season. It's worth it for the potential help out of the pen, though.