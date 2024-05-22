Yankees Get Significant Boost As Star Reliever Is Activated From Injured List
The New York Yankees already have had one of the best bullpens in baseball this season but it should be even better now.
New York currently has the second-best bullpen ERA at 2.84 and has been able to do this without one of its most important relievers. The Yankees have been without the services of veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle for the entire season to this point but he officially was activated by the club on Wednesday, according to the team.
"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees returned from rehab and reinstated (right-handed pitcher) Tommy Kahnle (#41) from the 15-day injured list," the club said.
Kahnle has been dealing with a right shoulder issue since last season but finally is healthy and ready to help bolster the Yankees' bullpen even more. He logged an impressive 2.66 ERA last season across 42 appearances to go along with a 48-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The hard-throwing righty has dealt with injuries over the last few seasons but seems to be fully healthy at this point. He appeared in just 14 games from 2020 through 2022, but now is back.
Although the Yankees' bullpen has been great so far this season, some have speculated that another addition could make sense due to the injuries that have piled up. That may not be a necessity with Kahnle returning if he can fully return to form.
New York has been great already this season but it could get even better now. Things are looking up for the Yankees.
