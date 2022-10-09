Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Left Off ALDS Roster After Skipping Mandatory Workout

NEW YORK — After skipping a mandatory postseason workout, Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman will not be on New York's roster for the American League Division Series.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Sunday morning that Chapman didn't show up on Friday for New York's first postseason workout leading up to the ALDS, which begins on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Without an acceptable excuse, Boone told Chapman to stay away from the team for the foreseeable future.

"Him not being here was not okay," Boone said. "I felt like it was best for him to stay away for now."

Chapman was on the bubble when it comes to securing a postseason roster spot. The left-hander just finished up the worst season of his career, posting a 4.46 ERA in 43 games, landing on the injured list two separate times. The southpaw missed the entire month of June with left Achilles tendinitis, returning to the 15-day IL for a few weeks with an infected wound from an in-season tattoo in late August.

After New York's regular season finale in Texas on Wednesday, the entire team had a scheduled day off. Chapman flew to Miami for the off day, but chose not to continue to the Bronx for a workout (and his scheduled live batting practice against his teammates) on Friday.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman shared in Boone's disappointment, adding that while Chapman's actions were unsettling, he wasn't completely caught off guard, a damning testament to how the reliever has acted this year behind closed doors.

"After the shock wore off, when you add everything up, it's not surprising," Cashman explained. "There's some questions about whether he's been all-in or not for a little while. He's maintained verbally that he's in, but at times, actions don't match those words."

Cashman also divulged that he fined Chapman an undisclosed amount for his absence this weekend, saying "there is no legitimate reason why he wasn't here." Boone said Chapman could face additional discipline from the team.

Chapman will enter free agency this offseason. He'll turn 35 in February. With these off-the-field concerns and his drastic dip in production—despite occasional glimpses of his previous dominance as a longtime closer in this league—it makes you wonder what his future holds and if any team will sign him this winter.

Either way, it certainly appears that he's thrown his final pitch in a Yankees uniform.

"He's obviously had a great career. Really talented. Most of his time with us thus far has been exemplary," Cashman said. "This year has been a struggle. Obviously when you're used to being superhuman, and then you deal with adversity, I think people deal with it differently. This year was a struggle for him. At times you saw the flashes, 'there it is.' And then there's other times it disappeared. He was fighting through it, I'm sure, but this game's not easy. You don't need to make it harder by again, not showing up for a mandatory workout."

