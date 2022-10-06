Aaron Boone: Matt Carpenter Expected to Make Yankees' ALDS Roster

When Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot early August, the slugger was crushed. With one swing and one excruciating foul ball, Carpenter's magical revival was brought to a screeching halt.

Through that disappointment, however, Carpenter's confidence that he would return before the end of this season never wavered.

"My mindset is that this won't be the end for me here this year," he told reporters in Seattle after his injury. "I'm hopeful that I can come back and contribute. Don't have a timeline yet, but I'm hopeful for the best."

The 36-year-old didn't make it back in time to contribute during the regular season and add to his remarkable numbers, but he's ready to help out in the playoffs when games matter most.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on The Michael Kay Show on Thursday afternoon that he expects Carpenter to be on New York's roster for the American League Division Series.

Carpenter was recently cleared to start ramping up in baseball activity, taking the final few days of the regular season to get some live at-bats in New York's alternate site at their facility in Double-A Somerset.

While Carpenter is likely to rejoin his teammates for the ALDS, don't expect the veteran to be in the starting lineup. Remember, he's coming back from a significant injury and hasn't played in a game since August 8. In all likelihood, Carpenter will be a weapon for New York in key moments off the bench, a threat to do some damage like he did routinely when healthy earlier in the season. Perhaps if all goes well, he can start as a designated hitter. That's contingent upon his ability to play a full game, running the bases, and whether or not the Yankees are comfortable moving Giancarlo Stanton back to the outfield.

“He’s looking like a real pinch-hitting option off the bench as long as the rest of the week goes well,” Boone told reporters in Texas a few days ago.

Carpenter signed with the Yankees in May after departing from Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization. The Cardinals elected not to bring him back after his 11th season in St. Louis and the veteran was close to hanging up his cleats. After joining the Yankees, Carpenter resurrected his career, hitting 15 home runs and batting .305 with a 1.138 OPS over 47 games.

If he can be that same force on offense in the postseason, New York will be even more dangerous on offense.

