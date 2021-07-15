Yankees-Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Developing COVID-19 Issue

NEW YORK — Thursday night's series opener between the Yankees and Red Sox has been postponed as New York manages a developing COVID-19 issue.

A release sent out by Major League Baseball confirmed the postponement, adding that there are multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organization. The Yankees are going through continued testing and contact tracing, per MLB.

Shortly after the announcement, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed that three players have tested positive for COVID-19. The trio—pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta—have all already been placed on the COVID-19 injured list and have all previously been vaccinated.

Cashman added that at least three other members of the player population have pending COVID-19 tests, meaning the number of positive cases could continue to rise.

The status of Friday's game against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium is currently up in the air, per Cashman. Results of pending tests will play a role in deciding whether or not an additional game will be postponed.

Loaisiga was the first player to land on the COVID IL, sidelined before the All-Star break. Cashman revealed that Loaisiga was forced to remain in Houston, quarantining away from the team following New York's series with the Astros.

On Thursday morning, the team added Cortes and Peralta to the COVID list. The GM kept the names of the three pending individuals anonymous for now.

New York is familiar with plans changing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight members of the organization tested positive for the virus in May. Each positive test was considered a breakthrough case as the Yankees had surpassed the vaccine threshold earlier in the season.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres was initially viewed as one of nine individuals to test positive, but manager Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday that Torres actually ended up with a false positive. The 24-year-old missed seven games during that outbreak.

This story will be updated with more information.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.